Was JFK’s Assassination Good for Israel? Ken McCarty on Hidden History & Zionist Power

🚨 What if JFK had lived? Would America’s relationship with Israel—and the Middle East—be unrecognizable today?
Ken McCarty’s explosive research argues Kennedy’s assassination was good for Israel 🇮🇱, erasing his resistance to Zionist extremism and paving the way for policy shifts… and cover-ups like the USS Liberty ⚓.
In this hard-hitting interview, we dig into Ken McCarty’s explosive book “JFK and RFK’s Secret Battle Against Zionist Extremism,” which argues that Kennedy’s assassination was good for Israel 🇮🇱—not in theory, but in the very real shift in U.S. policy that followed.
📜 Backed by 38+ declassified documents, McCarty shows how JFK stood against Israel’s nuclear ambitions, challenged the American Zionist Council, and resisted extremist influence in Washington. His death erased that resistance overnight—replacing it with a willingness to accommodate a foreign state’s interests… and to cover up its crimes.
⚓ That pattern is nowhere more visible than in the attack on the USS Liberty—an event so buried that fewer than 1% of Americans even know it happened. I’ve covered it twice before in interviews, and in an in-depth Substack report, and it still forces us to confront the uncomfortable question: Who really benefited from Kennedy’s death?
This isn’t the history you got in school. It’s the story that lives in classified cables, in redacted memos, and in the silences of official narratives. And once you hear it, you can’t un-hear it.
📌 Full USS Liberty Report on Substack: https://karat.substack.com/p/the-day-israel-attacked-america?utm_source=publication-search
📌 Further Links:
USS Liberty Survivor Phil Tourney: https://youtu.be/LmjN1uTuyls
James Bamford: https://youtu.be/RVvLp0JVvCkHollywood Billionaire and Israeli Superspy: https://youtu.be/fjy55BS6Y5k
Dr. Daniele Ganser Project Gladio: https://youtu.be/DoTUFeKZB5A
Emeritus Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro: https://youtu.be/XVlO2TOlczM
Noam Chomsky: https://youtu.be/vNCcbrqM4ks
Prof. Avi Shlaim: https://youtu.be/F2-Fl-9ocMQ
Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro, Exposing Israel’s IDF Religious Indoctrination Tactics: https://youtu.be/fvHffGoE-HU
Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
07:20 JFK’s secret battle
12:00 USS Liberty
17:55 Propaganda in America
24:35 Fascists and big money
29:15 Extremist zionism
35:25 Foreign agents in America
38:20 JFK’s death good for Israel
59:05 Israels corruption of America
01:10:45 Israel first - then America
01:26:50 Epstein and Mossad
#JFK #USSLiberty #Israel #KenMcCarty #MiddleEastHistory #HiddenHistory #PoliticalAssassinations
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