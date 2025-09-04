Was JFK’s Assassination Good for Israel? Ken McCarty on Hidden History & Zionist Power

🚨 What if JFK had lived? Would America’s relationship with Israel—and the Middle East—be unrecognizable today?



Ken McCarty’s explosive research argues Kennedy’s assassination was good for Israel 🇮🇱, erasing his resistance to Zionist extremism and paving the way for policy shifts… and cover-ups like the USS Liberty ⚓.



In this hard-hitting interview, we dig into Ken McCarty’s explosive book “JFK and RFK’s Secret Battle Against Zionist Extremism,” which argues that Kennedy’s assassination was good for Israel 🇮🇱—not in theory, but in the very real shift in U.S. policy that followed.



📜 Backed by 38+ declassified documents, McCarty shows how JFK stood against Israel’s nuclear ambitions, challenged the American Zionist Council, and resisted extremist influence in Washington. His death erased that resistance overnight—replacing it with a willingness to accommodate a foreign state’s interests… and to cover up its crimes.



⚓ That pattern is nowhere more visible than in the attack on the USS Liberty—an event so buried that fewer than 1% of Americans even know it happened. I’ve covered it twice before in interviews, and in an in-depth Substack report, and it still forces us to confront the uncomfortable question: Who really benefited from Kennedy’s death?



This isn’t the history you got in school. It’s the story that lives in classified cables, in redacted memos, and in the silences of official narratives. And once you hear it, you can’t un-hear it.



📌 Full USS Liberty Report on Substack: https://karat.substack.com/p/the-day-israel-attacked-america?utm_source=publication-search



📌 Further Links:

USS Liberty Survivor Phil Tourney: https://youtu.be/LmjN1uTuyls

James Bamford: https://youtu.be/RVvLp0JVvCkHollywood Billionaire and Israeli Superspy: https://youtu.be/fjy55BS6Y5k

Dr. Daniele Ganser Project Gladio: https://youtu.be/DoTUFeKZB5A

Emeritus Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro: https://youtu.be/XVlO2TOlczM

Noam Chomsky: https://youtu.be/vNCcbrqM4ks

Prof. Avi Shlaim: https://youtu.be/F2-Fl-9ocMQ



Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro, Exposing Israel’s IDF Religious Indoctrination Tactics: https://youtu.be/fvHffGoE-HU



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

07:20 JFK’s secret battle

12:00 USS Liberty

17:55 Propaganda in America

24:35 Fascists and big money

29:15 Extremist zionism

35:25 Foreign agents in America

38:20 JFK’s death good for Israel

59:05 Israels corruption of America

01:10:45 Israel first - then America

01:26:50 Epstein and Mossad





#JFK #USSLiberty #Israel #KenMcCarty #MiddleEastHistory #HiddenHistory #PoliticalAssassinations

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