We Are Living Through the Collapse of the World Order

⚠️ Are we watching the global order collapse in real time?
In this interview, political scientist Arthur Kachikian delivers a stark warning:liberal democracy, deterrence, arms control, and international law are breaking down — and history shows exactly what comes next.
We talk about:
🔥 Nuclear risk and the end of Cold War restraint
🌍 Ukraine, NATO expansion, and Europe’s security crisis
🧠 Cognitive bias, propaganda, and manufactured consent
💣 Why mass death seems to precede political “learning”
🏛️ The collapse of democratic accountability
💰 War, oligarchic power, and the business of conflict
This is not left vs right.Not East vs West.It’s about systemic failure — and why today’s leaders appear incapable of stopping escalation.
🎙️ Long-form, unscripted, and uncompromising.
Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
05:00 Introduction and Guest Background
06:51 Connecting IR and Cognitive Psychology
13:10 The End of Liberalism and Global Disorder
18:12 Collapse of Arms Control and Deterrence
24:54 Security Dilemma and Power Balancing
27:48 Historical Lessons from Europe’s Wars
35:39 The Future of Global Security
45:24 US Hegemony and Military-Industrial Complex
55:39 Corruption, Power, and Elite Networks
01:05:23 The Root Causes of Current Conflicts
01:09:11 Is There a Way Out?