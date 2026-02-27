We Are Living Through the Collapse of the World Order

This is the first time I upload a full interview here on Substack.

If you like this format please let me know.

⚠️ Are we watching the global order collapse in real time?



In this interview, political scientist Arthur Kachikian delivers a stark warning:liberal democracy, deterrence, arms control, and international law are breaking down — and history shows exactly what comes next.



We talk about:

🔥 Nuclear risk and the end of Cold War restraint

🌍 Ukraine, NATO expansion, and Europe’s security crisis

🧠 Cognitive bias, propaganda, and manufactured consent

💣 Why mass death seems to precede political “learning”

🏛️ The collapse of democratic accountability

💰 War, oligarchic power, and the business of conflict



This is not left vs right.Not East vs West.It’s about systemic failure — and why today’s leaders appear incapable of stopping escalation.



🎙️ Long-form, unscripted, and uncompromising.



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

05:00 Introduction and Guest Background

06:51 Connecting IR and Cognitive Psychology

13:10 The End of Liberalism and Global Disorder

18:12 Collapse of Arms Control and Deterrence

24:54 Security Dilemma and Power Balancing

27:48 Historical Lessons from Europe’s Wars

35:39 The Future of Global Security

45:24 US Hegemony and Military-Industrial Complex

55:39 Corruption, Power, and Elite Networks

01:05:23 The Root Causes of Current Conflicts

01:09:11 Is There a Way Out?