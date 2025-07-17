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We Provoked Putin: How the UK Sabotaged Peace with Russia - with Ex UK diplomat Ian Proud
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We Provoked Putin: How the UK Sabotaged Peace with Russia - with Ex UK diplomat Ian Proud

Thomas Karat's avatar
Thomas Karat
Jul 17, 2025

In this frank interview, Ian Proud, former UK diplomat and author of A Misfit in Moscow, takes us deep inside the corridors of power—and dysfunction—during Britain’s tense standoff with Russia between 2014 and 2019. Proud reveals how misguided Western diplomacy, arrogant posturing, and a refusal to engage seriously with Moscow helped set the stage for the full-scale war in Ukraine.

🇷🇺 How does the West misunderstand Putin?
📉 Why are sanctions backfiring?
🎯 Is “megaphone diplomacy” doing more harm than good?

Proud dismantles the dominant narrative, portraying Vladimir Putin not as a madman, but as a rational actor responding to Western provocations. He exposes how Britain sidelined meaningful diplomacy in favor of symbolic gestures and hawkish rhetoric—leaving no room for de-escalation.

🕊️ If you're tired of the one-sided media spin and want to understand the deeper causes of the war in Ukraine—from someone who was there—this interview is essential viewing.

🧠 Expect real insights, uncomfortable truths, and a rare dose of sanity in a time of geopolitical madness.

👇 All sources, documents, and interviews mentioned are linked below.
🔔 Subscribe for more unfiltered conversations with whistleblowers, diplomats, and thinkers challenging the mainstream narrative.

Further Links:
Ian Proud Substack: https://thepeacemonger.substack.com/

How unelected officials drive Europe into war with Russia and China:https://open.substack.com/pub/karat/p/how-unelected-bureaucrats-are-steering?r=1fs9b&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

Ivan Katchanovski: https://youtu.be/fz-5nuPJ-I4

US Ambassador Chas Freeman: 
https://youtu.be/SiMUmasmulE

Glenn Diesen: https://youtu.be/d-QXdozeW04

Lord Ismay restated:
https://smallwarsjournal.com/2010/11/19/lord-ismay-restated/

What Gorbachev heard:
https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/briefing-book/russia-programs/2017-12-12/nato-expansion-what-gorbachev-heard-western-leaders-early

CSFP 2025/966: https://eur-lex.europa.eu/eli/dec/2025/966/oj/eng

Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
03:25 Who is Ian Proud
04:30 Two attacks, same finger prints
06:35 Why the UK is fighting Russia
13:15 Keeping America in, Germany down and Russia out
21:00 Why Boris Johnson has blood on his hands
23:30 The illusion of a Trump peace deal
27:25 NATO expansion as root cause
35:25 Nord Stream attacks
40:30 The evil Twins
45:00 A revolution of common sense
48:40 A merger of wars
52:25 BRICS
56:55 Tariffs

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