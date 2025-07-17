We Provoked Putin: How the UK Sabotaged Peace with Russia - with Ex UK diplomat Ian Proud

In this frank interview, Ian Proud, former UK diplomat and author of A Misfit in Moscow, takes us deep inside the corridors of power—and dysfunction—during Britain’s tense standoff with Russia between 2014 and 2019. Proud reveals how misguided Western diplomacy, arrogant posturing, and a refusal to engage seriously with Moscow helped set the stage for the full-scale war in Ukraine.



🇷🇺 How does the West misunderstand Putin?

📉 Why are sanctions backfiring?

🎯 Is “megaphone diplomacy” doing more harm than good?



Proud dismantles the dominant narrative, portraying Vladimir Putin not as a madman, but as a rational actor responding to Western provocations. He exposes how Britain sidelined meaningful diplomacy in favor of symbolic gestures and hawkish rhetoric—leaving no room for de-escalation.



🕊️ If you're tired of the one-sided media spin and want to understand the deeper causes of the war in Ukraine—from someone who was there—this interview is essential viewing.



🧠 Expect real insights, uncomfortable truths, and a rare dose of sanity in a time of geopolitical madness.



👇 All sources, documents, and interviews mentioned are linked below.

🔔 Subscribe for more unfiltered conversations with whistleblowers, diplomats, and thinkers challenging the mainstream narrative.



Further Links:

Ian Proud Substack: https://thepeacemonger.substack.com/



How unelected officials drive Europe into war with Russia and China:https://open.substack.com/pub/karat/p/how-unelected-bureaucrats-are-steering?r=1fs9b&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true



Ivan Katchanovski: https://youtu.be/fz-5nuPJ-I4



US Ambassador Chas Freeman:

https://youtu.be/SiMUmasmulE



Glenn Diesen: https://youtu.be/d-QXdozeW04



Lord Ismay restated:

https://smallwarsjournal.com/2010/11/19/lord-ismay-restated/



What Gorbachev heard:

https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/briefing-book/russia-programs/2017-12-12/nato-expansion-what-gorbachev-heard-western-leaders-early



CSFP 2025/966: https://eur-lex.europa.eu/eli/dec/2025/966/oj/eng



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

03:25 Who is Ian Proud

04:30 Two attacks, same finger prints

06:35 Why the UK is fighting Russia

13:15 Keeping America in, Germany down and Russia out

21:00 Why Boris Johnson has blood on his hands

23:30 The illusion of a Trump peace deal

27:25 NATO expansion as root cause

35:25 Nord Stream attacks

40:30 The evil Twins

45:00 A revolution of common sense

48:40 A merger of wars

52:25 BRICS

56:55 Tariffs

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