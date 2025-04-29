From social media feeds to glossy recruitment ads, Western militaries have quietly perfected a strategy of sexualized spectacle: using images of attractive women in uniform to glamorize war and distract the public from atrocities. This is not new. Pin-up art and glamour posters have long boosted soldier morale – but in the age of social media the practice has reached new intensity. As scholar David Miller document, the Israeli military’s PR machine “emphasises the beauty and femininity of female soldiers to distract from the violent crimes Israel is committing.”

By highlighting smiling women with weapons, militaries from Tel Aviv to London turn the horrors of occupation and bombing into something glossy, even flirtatious. In Laura Mulvey’s terms, such imagery represents women “transformed into passive objects to be enjoyed by men,” valued for their “curves rather than their character.” In Baudrillard’s language it creates a hyperreal facade, a sanitized war theatre divorced from the bloodshed. When packaged as female empowerment, this spectacle exploits feminist language while whitewashing imperial violence.

Just as Adorno warned of the culture industry’s capacity to aestheticize politics and numb the conscience, today’s military culture industries layer sex appeal over weaponry. This is propaganda: calculated psychological operations that fabricate consent. We see it across the Atlantic and beyond: Israeli Hasbara teams tout bikini-clad soldiers on Instagram; U.S. Army psy-ops recruit through “e-girl” TikTok influencers; Britain’s Ministry of Defence markets “female soldiers who can do it all.” NATO’s own #WeAreNATO campaign amasses photos of happy servicewomen under slogans of unity. All these examples use erotic normalization and aestheticized violence to blur the line between liberation and aggression. The result is a reversal of victimhood: the occupier appears empowered and virtuous, the occupied erased or demonized. In sum, this weaponized desire is a moral obscenity – it treats bodies as battlefields of propaganda while real people suffer.



Israel’s Hasbara and the Sexy Soldier

Israel’s propaganda apparatus has mastered this playbook. Since the 2014 Gaza war, Jerusalem’s spin doctors have posted countless images of young women in IDF gear, camera-ready and smiling, to cultivate a “hip” image. On Flickr the IDF even created a “Women of the IDF” album (2018) filled almost exclusively with female soldiers in uniform. Its official Instagram (1.3M followers) and Twitter are peppered with combat-ready women who look more “Maxim” than militia. In 2016 a UK tabloid gushed over an Instagram account called “Hot Israeli Army Girls,” whose sexy selfies drew tens of thousands of followers. When Rolling Stone dissected the IDF’s TikTok feed, it found “thirst traps” galore – posts designed as sexual bait ([How Israel uses seductive imagery to hide military misdeeds. In the words of journalist Alainna Liloia, Israeli social-media “propaganda emphasises the beauty and femininity of female soldiers to distract from the violent crimes [Israel] is committing against Palestinians."

Indeed, as Hamas or Hezbollah missiles threaten Israeli civilians, the messaging flips victimhood – often using female imagery. Young women soldiers stand alert on brand-new APCs, suggesting “we” are the ones at risk from the “barbarians,” not the Palestinians under siege. The Ministry of Strategic Affairs (Hasbara’s current incarnation) explicitly hides this soft-power work behind front outfits. It even recruited Yityish “Titi” Aynaw – a former Miss Israel – to shill an online activism app on a nightclub rooftop, a spectacle mixing military PR with beauty-pageant glamour. The message is clear: sexy soldiers = modern democracy, while any critique of Israel is painted as anti-semitic and hysterical.

This is textbook “divide and conceal.” By foregrounding the idea of empowered Israeli women (often obscenely sexualized), the regime seeks to shut down criticism of its violence. Any journalist who dares ask about Gaza is implied to hate cute girls. The strategy channels Mulvey’s male gaze: female troops are assembled for onlookers’ pleasure, their bodies “fragmented by close-ups” of uniforms, boots, and rifles, rather than their characters or the context. In just a few swipes, war crimes – forced displacement, air strikes on schools, massacres in refugee camps – are literally photoshopped out of view.



The United States: PsyOps, E-Girls, and the “Simp-to-Soldier” Pipeline

The U.S. military, racked by recruitment shortfalls and public war fatigue, has turned to social-media sexuality with urgency. Gone are the days when recruitment meant hard-sell toughness; now it means “Don’t go to college, become a farmer or a soldier instead,” chirps 21-year-old Army psy-ops specialist Hailey Lujan to her 731K TikTok followers. Lujan styles herself as a cute, pastel-haired “influencer,” twerking beside helicopters and training slides, tagged #militarycurves and #pewpew. In between raunchy dance clips she sprinkles in cute captions – and the suggestion that you too will have fun in boots. The result is a lurid “sim-to-soldier pipeline.”

Critics note that Lujan’s is a very un-transparent “psykop.” MintPress reporter Alan MacLeod explains: Lujan “is a psychological operations specialist… whose job is to carry out influence and disinfo operations.” In plain terms, the Army is using her femininity to reel in “legions of lustful teens” despite the service’s own “infamous record of sexism and sexual assault.” One TikTok even quips “101st Airborne knows what the girls (and boys) really want,” a line dripping with double-entendre. It’s not subtle: it normalizes fantasies of soldiers who are sexy fun, not rapists or warriors.

Lujan’s campaign isn’t unique. A wave of “e-girl” army cosplay has flooded TikTok and Instagram. As Dazed magazine colorfully observed, the Pentagon has spawned an era of “military-funded E-girl warfare,” where cosplay commandos post nationalist “thirst traps” to “mobilise the SIMPs.” Influencers like “Haylujan” are fuel for 4chan meme-dom. Even USO tours now feature pin-up aesthetics. The phenomenon extends to allies: for example, an Israeli soldier, Natalia Fadeev – online handle @GunWaifu – made TikTok history with 2.7 million followers by mixing catgirl cosplay and ahegao faces with pro-IDF speeches. Her mantra (Palestinians invented, IDF most moral army) blends seduction and sloganeering.

This sexualized strategy has clear precedents. U.S. forces once used pin-up calendars (think USO Girl Next Door) to boost morale; Vietnam-era barracks posters had scantily-clad “fun girls” wink from helicopter cockpits. But today’s digital reach is unprecedented, and now it’s official. 2023’s National Defender (Pentagon media) features female soldiers in yoga poses with guns. Social media posts on #MilitaryWomen show attractive young servicewomen grinning alongside jet exhausts and guns – a cross between Maximize Magazine and Call of Duty. As one critic notes, this “hypersexualized militarism… reframes violence as something cute, goofy and unthreatening.” In effect, brutal imperial projects are repackaged as kawaii content.



Britain and NATO: Feminist Rhetoric as Cover for Militarism

The UK’s armed forces have likewise embraced “women in uniform” marketing, albeit with a carefully sanitized feminist tint. Recent campaigns – like the British Army’s “A Soldier is a Soldier” (2021) – use female voices to insist “soldiers are defined by their skills, not gender.” Ministry of Defence videos emphasize equality: female recruits bandage wounded comrades and fire anti-aircraft guns just as well as men. The message – amplified by tabloids – is that the Army is now fully inclusive. On paper this sounds progressive. But activists point out the hypocrisy: these ads paper over deep sexism and actual war responsibilities. Women remain just 10% of the ranks (UK) or 15% (NATO overall), while harassment and abuse persist internally. And outside, British fighter jets still bomb countries like Yemen and Afghanistan, often with devastating effects on civilians (many of them women and children).

NATO’s branding follows a similar template. The Alliance’s “WeAreNATO” campaign (launched 2017) was designed to humanize the bloc: “together we are stronger.” Its toolkit encouraged allies to tailor stories of soldiers across the web – and indeed the hashtag is now attached to endless Instagram snaps of dour officers, smiling aviators, and yes, pictures of female soldiers on parade. Official NATO publications even tout a “Women, Peace and Security” programme, as if putting women in uniform magically makes war noble. The reality of NATO’s actions – expanding bases, enforcing blockades, covering for war crimes – is disappeared behind these sanitized snapshots. When the war criminal is wearing lipstick and Kevlar, accountability vanishes.

In short, Britain and NATO have learned the lesson: empowerment-speak sells war. A female paratrooper in a Freedom Skirt is meant to make the Anglophone public feel proud and feminist, not critical of foreign adventures. As one veterans’ magazine blandly put it, the UK ad shows women “riding the tanks” as if it were a music video. But there’s nothing spontaneous about this image-building. These images are carefully managed frames in a psychological war. Using female soldiers to signal virtue is cynical: it invites us to conflate women’s rights with Western military power – a sleight-of-hand at best, and a brutal betrayal of actual women under fire at worst.



Techniques of Distraction: Aestheticized Violence, Reversed Victimhood, Erotic Normalization

Military branding of the last decade relies on a familiar toolkit of deceit. These techniques, well-known in propaganda studies, include:

- Aestheticizing Violence. Bombs, warplanes, and shootings are shot through delicate filters and heroic soundtracks to look beautiful. A YouTuber’s sponsored video of Army boot camp (with Hollywood-style editing) glossed over the “infamous” school where dictators are trained, ending instead with a glowing montage of smiling soldiers. Waves of patriotic instrumental music drown out any sense of reality. In Adorno-Benjamin terms, war is made into spectacle. The Pentagon hires influencers like Ben Azelart to depict military maneuvers as fun obstacle courses – a banal lifestyle choice for patriotic teens. Even the word “military” is rebranded as an “adventure” rather than a machinery of death.

- Reversed Victimhood. Women in these campaigns are never the victims of war; they are its glamorous emissaries. This inversion justifies aggression. An Israeli promo video for Operation “Protective Edge” famously began by showing native-born Israeli mothers cuddling babies – implying Israel was defending mothers (and women’s rights) against Palestinian terror. The truth – that Palestinian women and children would soon be shelled in Gaza – was omitted. Likewise, NATO’s gender rhetoric pretends the Alliance protects helpless populations (its soldiers’ mothers back home, war refugees abroad), while conveniently ignoring the carnage NATO itself unleashes. By framing the enemy as the true oppressor of women, Western militaries cast themselves as liberators. In propaganda-speak, “victim” becomes a title reserved for the “good” side’s own photo-ops.

- Erotic Normalization. Ultimately, sexualized imagery renders war palatable. If violence is marketed as desirable, dissent seems incoherent. Militaries here exploit what Herbert Marcuse called “repressive desublimation”: channeling genuine desires (sexual freedom, body positivity, empowerment) into support for the very system that oppresses people. When a navy advert shows a woman pilot applying lipstick in an avionics lab, viewers subconsciously register “see, war is compatible with beauty and modern values.” The satisfaction of desire (lust, pride, glamour) is displaced onto weapons. In effect, misogyny is normalized – women are welcomed into violence on the military’s terms, as signifiers of Western virtue.

By these methods, the Empire of Images obscures the empire of bombs. The aesthetic promise – the hyperreal war story – overwhelms reality. Baudrillard observed that in such a hyperreality, we consume a “simulation” as if it were the real world. Today, clicking through sexy soldier Insta-stories can feel more real than watching horrifying news footage of actual warfare. This is intentional: bomb victims on TV make us uneasy, but a sexy selfie-toting soldier in uniform makes us feel empowered, proud, safe. We forget that the crowds cheering love-of-country parades have graves behind them.



Conclusion: The Body as Battlefield

“Weaponized desire” is not merely a marketing fetish; it is a calculated strategy of modern war. Militaries from Washington to Westminster rely on it to reshape public perception. By turning female soldiers into brand assets – objects of a sanitized campaign – they manufacture consent for policies that would otherwise provoke outrage. The very notion of “female empowerment” in this context becomes grotesquely cynical: what is “empowering” about being an armed propagandist for wars you did not start?

The moral bankruptcy of this approach cannot be overstated. As The Intercept and Grayzone–style critics have pointed out, these tactics do not empower women so much as enlist them in a far-right myth-making machine. Every click on a bikini-clad soldier photo or Army glow-up video signals acquiescence: it says “I am proud of this bombing mission”, even if unintentionally. Meanwhile, the real victims – the ones in cradles, under rubble, in blockaded hospitals – remain largely invisible, their suffering drown out by memes and commercials.

To pierce this propaganda, citizens must look beyond the lens. The government can dress up aggression in a Playboy outfit, but it can’t sterilize the stench of war. By exposing how these armies literally “pimp out" female bodies to polish their image, we reclaim that outrage. If the goal was consent, let it be genuine consent to peace – not a simulacrum sold to us through the male gaze.

