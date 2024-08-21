Weapons, War, and Wall Street: Col. Larry Wilkerson on the Corruption of US-Israel Ties

What if the very foreign policy Col. Larry Wilkerson helped shape is now complicit in perpetuating some of the most egregious human rights violations in the Middle East? As the former chief of staff to Colin Powell, Wilkerson knows all too well the inner workings of the US-Israel alliance—a partnership that, according to him, has crossed ethical lines in ways most Americans would find shocking.

In this episode, we dive into the heart of Wilkerson’s scathing critique of US support for Israel, a relationship that he argues is not just strategically misguided but morally bankrupt. The billions in military aid, the political cover for actions widely condemned as apartheid, the silence on human rights abuses—these are not just abstract policies but realities with devastating consequences on the ground.

Why does the United States, a nation that claims to champion freedom and democracy, continue to back a government accused of systemic oppression and occupation? And what are the implications for America's global standing as it turns a blind eye to these injustices?

With Col. Wilkerson’s unique insider perspective, this conversation pulls no punches, exposing the uncomfortable truths about the military-industrial complex, the ethical compromises of US foreign policy, and the real cost of America’s unyielding support for Israel.

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