We’re Entering a New Dark Age: Censorship at Home, Lawlessness Abroad, US Ambassador Chas Freeman

We’re entering a new dark age — and the signs are everywhere.Not just in foreign policy, where international law is treated like a PR costume… but at home, where speech is increasingly policed, dissent is stigmatized, and criticism is quietly rebranded as “hate.”



In this interview, former U.S. diplomat Chas Freeman argues we’re watching an epochal shift: the end of the post-war promise that conflict would be restrained by rules, institutions, and law. Instead, power is reverting to something older and uglier — coercion, intimidation, and what Freeman calls a kind of “gangster logic.”



And here’s the deeper point: lawlessness abroad doesn’t stay abroad.When states normalize impunity overseas, it boomerangs back into domestic politics — as censorship, surveillance, and control — always framed as “security,” “stability,” or “values.”



🧠 In this conversation we explore:

why the “rules-based order” is collapsing in real time

how international law is being replaced by raw leverage

what this means for Europe, NATO, and strategic dependency

why “hate speech” narratives are increasingly used to silence legitimate criticism

how Western democracies drift toward managed speech and managed reality



If you’re tired of propaganda, moral theater, and mainstream narratives that don’t survive basic scrutiny — this interview is for you.



📌 Chapters are included below

🔔 Join me on Substack: https://karat.substack.com

🔔 Join me on Medium for Euro centric Analysis: https://medium.com/@thomas.s.karat



💬 Comment: Do you feel the “dark age” is already here — or still coming?



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

00:09:35 — The Shooting: What Really Happened (Narrative vs Reality)

00:29:29 — “Mafia Don” Geopolitics (Threats, Leverage, Power Politics)

00:40:07 — Ukraine as the Battleground (Spheres of Influence, NATO Logic)

01:09:19 — Propaganda, History & Political Theatre (Hitler, Cinema, Mass Psychology)

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