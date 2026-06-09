She told it the way you tell a story you have rehearsed. On a podcast this spring, Ivanka Trump described how she and Jared Kushner came upon Sazan: a friend’s boat, a pause to swim, a captivation that would not let go. “We swam to the island. We went on a hike, barefoot all the way up to the top, and we were just captivated.”

Hold that image, because everything that follows depends on it. A woman rising from the sea, walking unshod to a summit, moved by nothing but beauty. It is a clean image, a pure one, and it is doing an enormous amount of work.

Now look at the ground she says she crossed. One stretch of Sazan’s coast is so forbidding that seafarers gave it a name: Gryka e Xhehenemit, the Gorge of Hell. The slopes she describes climbing barefoot are studded with roughly 3,600 concrete bunkers, most of them one-man domes built to survive a nuclear blast, laced together by more than sixteen kilometres of reinforced tunnels and a buried command center. In the water around the island, Albanian military records describe artillery shells, anti-submarine mines, and tonnes of undetonated ordnance still resting on the seabed.

Nobody walks barefoot up that. The detail is not a slip of memory. It is the entire enterprise in miniature: take a fortress and dress it as a beach.

A purity story for an impure deal

There is a reason the barefoot image keeps being told, and it is not that anyone went barefoot. Ivanka Trump is the soft face of a hard transaction. She is photogenic, she is composed, she is reputed to be the one who reads the room better than the rest of the family, and she has been sent out to give a geostrategic acquisition the texture of a honeymoon. Sea, sun, bare feet, captivation: the vocabulary of innocence, deployed around a project that has almost none. The performance casts her as a kind of secular Nymph of the coastline, communing with untouched nature, when the thing being touched is one of the most militarised pieces of rock in the Mediterranean.

Watch how the framing launders the facts, because the cover story has already cracked. The island was not stumbled upon during an idle swim. Kushner himself, on a different podcast, gave a version with no barefoot summit in it at all: “We were on a friend’s boat, Nat Rothschild’s, on vacation.” The friend, it turns out, is a member of the Rothschild banking family, and the vacation was not quite a vacation. On that same yacht, by Kushner’s account, he held a private meetingwith the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama. A separate telling has Rama boarding the boat in 2021 for a meeting, with investment talks following within a year.

So there are two creation myths, told by two spouses. In one, a barefoot nymph is captivated by beauty. In the other, a financier’s heir and a head of government do business on a billionaire’s deck. Only the first is offered to the public. The second is what actually happened.

This is why the purity story is worth dwelling on rather than dismissing. A false detail, offered casually and repeatedly in the warm register of personal memory, is not a harmless flourish. It is evidence of intent. Someone decided this project required a creation myth, and selected one engineered to disarm. The lie is small. What it is built to protect is not.

What the map says that the brochure does not

Strip away the swim and read the coordinates. The island guards the entrance to the Bay of Vlorë, Albania’s only deep-water bay capable of sheltering large naval vessels, at the precise seam where the Adriatic meets the Ionian. Beyond it lies the Strait of Otranto, the seventy-two-kilometre passage between Albania and Italy that is the sole maritime exit from the Adriatic into the wider Mediterranean.

The men who held this rock before never pretended it was about the view. Mussolini’s Italy fortified it to control access to the Adriatic. Enver Hoxha boasted that Albania possessed the “keys to the Otranto Channel.” When Nikita Khrushchev visited the neighbouring submarine base in 1958, he said outright that from there he could “control the Mediterranean to Gibraltar.” For five centuries the island was coveted in turn by Romans, Venetians, Ottomans, Italians and Soviets, and not one of them wanted it for the swimming.

A chokepoint is a place where a small force can watch, slow, or close a sea lane on which everyone else depends. Analysts measuring Otranto put its narrowest crossing at around seventy-five kilometres, comparable to Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab, the two most contested straits on the planet. Whoever holds sway over the positions inside it can monitor and potentially interdict the shipping and naval traffic that passes through. This is not a resort amenity. It is the reason the island was sealed to civilians from 1946 until 1991, and the reason its quiet declassification ought to be the headline rather than the footnote.

The choreography of access

The sequence is the tell, and it runs in the buyers’ favour at every step. In February 2024, Albania’s parliament approved a law removing the ban on construction in protected areas. In December 2024, the government declassified Sazan for civilian use. Until then the island had sat inside the strictly protected Karaburun–Sazan Marine National Park, where large-scale development was forbidden. The legal walls came down, in order, just ahead of the people who needed them gone.

Then came the designation. Rama’s government granted “strategic investor” status to Atlantic Incubation Partners, a vehicle linked to Kushner’s private-equity firm Affinity Partners, unlocking expedited permits and incentives with the Albanian state itself acting as partner and landlord. The country’s leading conservation group says it saw no public consultation and no published permit; one day, its director recounts, there were simply bulldozers cutting roads, felling trees and tearing up the dunes. “From start to finish there has been a total lack of transparency,” he told reporters.

The Albanians did not miss the pattern. By June 2026 the country’s special anti-corruption prosecutors, SPAK, had opened an investigation into the 2024 laws and the plans to build inside the protected park. Prosecutors briefly froze the bank accounts of a landholding company tied to the project, reportedly holding some $195 million transferred for land purchases and owned by the Qatari investors Moutaz and Ramez Al-Khayyat, before the freeze was lifted days later. None of this is the conduct of an ordinary beach development. It is the friction generated when strategic ground changes hands faster than the law was written to allow.

The man who lives on Billionaire Bunker

There is a reason none of this reads as out of character. Jared Kushner already lives on a private island. His home sits on Indian Creek, a man-made, police-patrolled enclave off Miami known, without irony, as “Billionaire Bunker,” where a single guarded bridge connects roughly forty waterfront lots to the mainland and the residents fund their own force of officers patrolling by land and sea. Kushner sits on the village council. His neighbours are Jeff Bezos, Tom Brady, Carl Icahn, and, since this year, Mark Zuckerberg, who bought in for somewhere between $150 and $200 million. The same class of people now assembling private security perimeters and acquiring fortified ground.

That is the context the brochure most wants buried. Across the past decade the very wealthy have been quietly buying hardened refuges, and the figures most associated with the doomsday-bunker market are precisely the technologists who built the world they now seem to fear. Most of their refuges are cabins, silos and New Zealand boltholes. Sazan is something of another order entirely: an island engineered to withstand a nuclear attack, with thousands of blast bunkers, kilometres of tunnel, a deep-water harbour, and a position no navy in history has dismissed.

Read the development plan with that in mind. The “restoration and adaptive reuse of Cold War–era military structures“ appears as a charming heritage touch. Read it the other way and it is an inventory of what stays: the hardening, the bunkers, the tunnels, all retained while a presidential family holds the deed.

A note on what this is not about

This argument needs no position on Russia or Ukraine, and takes none. It does not matter here who should command the Adriatic, or how the war in the east should end. The question is narrower and far older than any current alignment: what happens when strategically decisive ground inside a sovereign NATO member passes into the private hands of a sitting president’s family, through a process that member’s own prosecutors are now investigating for fraud? One can hold any view of the war and still find that disturbing. The danger is not a foreign flag flying over the island. It is the privatisation of geopolitics itself, the conversion of a national chokepoint into a family asset.

And the precedent is not hypothetical. Only last December, Affinity Partners walked away from a luxury hotel deal in Serbia hours after four government officials were charged with abuse of office and forgery tied to the project. The same firm, the same template: a politically connected investor, a state eager to please the Trump administration, protected ground rezoned, and corruption charges trailing close behind. In Albania the bulldozers have already moved, and a youth-led movement that calls itself the Flamingo Revolution has filled the streets of Tirana, carrying inflatable pink birds and placards reading “Albania is not for sale,” demanding the deal’s cancellation and, increasingly, Rama’s resignation.

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The bunkers were the point all along

Set the two pictures side by side. In the first, a beautiful woman walks barefoot out of the sea, captivated by an unspoiled coast, eager only to protect its beauty. In the second, a fortress sits at the mouth of a contested sea, its nuclear shelters intact, changing hands inside a NATO state through laws rewritten in sequence and permits no one was allowed to see, brokered on a Rothschild yacht, financed in part by Gulf money, and pursued by a man whose own home is a guarded island bunker.

The first picture is the packaging. The second is the product. The purity of the barefoot Nymph exists to keep your eyes off the hardened ground beneath her feet. And the longer the public stares at those bare feet, the fewer people will ask the only questions that matter: who now controls the gate to the Adriatic, why a family that helps decide the fate of Europe wanted this particular island out of all the islands in the Mediterranean, and what, exactly, they are preparing it to be.