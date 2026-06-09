Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

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United Against Oligarchy's avatar
United Against Oligarchy
5dEdited

The ruling billionaire predators are master deceivers. They have been studying our psychology for more than a century now and use every trick in tne book to emotionally manipulate us into empathising with the ones who fleece and screw us, into viewing our oppressors and jailors as our friends, and into not noticing the fundamental reality we are living in - the dictatorship of the ultra-rich and the ruthless abuse and control of the few over the many.

Here is the entire playbook they use to deceive and dominate us https://johnspritzler.substack.com/p/i-found-it-the-misplaced-owners-manual (note that this post is written in a sarcastic tone, as if it is an instruction manual for billionaires on how to divide-and-rule the people to ensure their self-enrichment and domination over us)

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Kojo's avatar
Kojo
5dEdited

The points about corruption and spinning narratives seem to me to be really quite accurate. Anyway this here we are talking about is Albania, which like Ukraine, has been a serial medalist, year after year, decade after decade, in the rankings of world most corrupt / least transparent countries. No sugar that any such deal in a place like THAT, was completly bought and paid for, regardless of the actual rules in place.

One point we should be careful about though is the idea of being "designed to survive nuclear blasts". These are cold-war era bunkers and that was an entirely different era.

Today's nuclear weapons are even more powerful - orders of magniture more powerful than what cold war era military planners could and did design against. Add to that current era features like multiple munitions on a single warhead, and this is destructice power that would in fact penetrate cold war era buinkers like a knife through butter.

Also factor in current day methodologies like sending in multiple convetional 2000 pound bombs on the same target to serially collapse it, or the entrances, and at the very least modern munitions could certainly bury people alive to die slowly of thirst, starvation and lack of fresh air, in those bunkers. Probably could even collapse the bunkers entirely with one "Oreshnik".

So no one is "safe" in cold war era bunkers. That would also be the clue to why the US is building a new bunker (with a ballroom as decoration on top of it) at the White House, to replace the cold war era one there.

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