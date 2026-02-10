Thomas Karat’s Substack

dboing dboing
16h

The problem here comes from the model of telemetry. Such innovations having to come always with the centralization of the data on the internet to Apple or other data hoarder potential unknown(or cell provider, IDK). Why is it that such a possibly civilian useful tool always has to come with an obscure layer of centralization (information back to the cloud). If there could be transparent local data protected space in such body appendage that the populations have consented to wear all day long, and keep looking at also all day long.. perhaps that would be something good. I think the problem is perhaps the constant tethering that old computers did not have to have to function. Even now a computer can work without always having to phone home.. Could it be the app store model?

But one has to find that this technology can be of use other than the usual world crap industry. I am tried of using the word military.....

Ontologix
11h

Internet of Bodies / Internet of Behaviors

