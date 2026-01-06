Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
1h

The Rodriguez case exposes someting most people miss: enforcement isn't consistent across infrastructure types, it targets architectures based on visiblity. Legacy banks with compliance teams get fined for way bigger flows, but non-custodial tools face criminal charges for providing autonomy. The shift from prosecuting users to prosecuting toolmakers feels inevitable once you accept traceability as default, but it still creates chilling effects nobody's thinking through yet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karat · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture