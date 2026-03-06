When the Mask Slips: What Rubio's Confession Means For You

Most political scandals require detective work. You follow the money, read between the lines, triangulate sources. This one didn’t.

This one walked out of a classified briefing and just... said it.

I’ve attached the video above because some things are better heard than read.

But here’s what I want to add, because the video doesn’t have room for it.

This is personal. More than you might think.

The Strait of Hormuz is currently closed. That’s not an abstract geopolitical fact. That’s roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply sitting behind a locked door. Fuel prices, shipping costs, supply chains — the economic pressure from that single development will reach your life within weeks whether you follow foreign policy or not.

Six American soldiers are officially dead, although the true number might be much higher and the number is likely to climb. These are people who enlisted to defend the United States — not to absorb retaliation on behalf of an ally’s 40-year ambition.

And there is, as of today, no publicly stated definition of what winning this war looks like. Trump, when asked about post-war leadership in Iran, noted that most of the people they had in mind to take over were killed in the strikes. That’s not a plan hitting obstacles. That’s evidence there wasn’t a plan.

Here’s the part that should make you angry regardless of your politics.

This war has now had — by Senator Mark Warner’s count — four or five different official justifications. Iran’s nuclear program. Their missiles. Their proxies. Regime change. A failed negotiation. Each one implies a completely different war, a different definition of victory, a different exit.

You are not being given a coherent strategy. You are being given a rotating menu of reasons and asked to pick the one that makes you feel okay about it.

That’s not leadership. That’s narrative management. And the only reason it works is because most people don’t have the tools to track how the story keeps shifting.

Which is — not coincidentally — exactly what Your Brain Is the Battlefield is built for. Justification multiplication is one of the six techniques. It’s in there because I’ve seen it operate across every major international crisis I’ve analyzed. It’s operating right now, in real time, on this story.

Watch the video. Then ask the question it ends on.

Whose war is this?

Not rhetorically. Actually. Concretely. Follow the sequence Rubio described, follow Netanyahu’s 40-year ambition, follow the absence of any congressional authorization, follow the five shifting justifications — and ask yourself who benefits from each piece of this, and who pays for it.

The answers are not comfortable. But they’re available, if you’re willing to look.

That’s what this channel — and this Substack — is for.

