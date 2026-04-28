When I first wrote about Heads of State last summer, the piece was framed as an investigation: a hypothesis that an Amazon/MGM buddy comedy had been built, consciously or not, as an instrument of NATO narrative defense. Ten months on, I find myself in the unusual position of watching that hypothesis get retroactively confirmed by NATO itself — not by leak or whistleblower, but by the Alliance’s own publication schedule.

This companion text isn’t a recap of the video. The video does the forensic work on the film. What I want to add here is the part I couldn’t have written in July 2025: what has happened since, and how the picture has sharpened.

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The film actually worked

Let’s start with the unsentimental data. As of August 2025, Heads of State had pulled in north of 75 million worldwide Prime Video viewers, making it the fourth most-watched Amazon MGM film of all time on the platform — behind only Red One, The Accountant 2, and Road House. That’s not a niche release. That’s an audience the size of Germany’s population, sitting through 113 minutes of a script in which the line “If NATO falls, there’s no backstop against despots and dictators” is delivered without irony, in between fight choreography. Whatever you think about the artistic merits — and the reviews ranged from “fitfully diverting” to “background noise for laundry” — the delivery system succeeded.

Worth noting: Amazon MGM has now hired the same director, Ilya Naishuller, to helm Road House 2. The pipeline isn’t a coincidence; it’s a pipeline.

NATO published the doctrine after I published the article

Here is where the timeline gets uncomfortable for anyone who wants to dismiss the original piece as conspiracy-coded. In late 2025, NATO’s Science and Technology Organization released the Chief Scientist’s Research Report on Cognitive Warfare, and throughout January, February, and March of 2026 it has been digested across the defense-policy press as the new operating doctrine.

The report does not merely confirm the framing I used. It goes further. It defines cognitive warfare as broader than information operations, psychological operations, strategic communications, and cyber warfare — placing all four as means subordinate to a higher contest “over cognition itself.” It ties the discipline to the OODA loop. It names “narrative penetration,” “topic drift,” and “trust erosion” as defensive metrics. And — this is the part I want readers to sit with — the U.S. 2026 National Defense Authorization Act formally directed the Pentagon (now rebranded “Department of War”) to define cognitive warfare for itself, relate it to existing doctrine, and identify which organizations carry functional responsibility, with a deadline of March 31, 2026.

In other words: the framework I described in July 2025 as a suspected operating logic behind a Hollywood action-comedy is, as of this spring, the explicitly legislated operating logic of U.S. defense policy. The film didn’t anticipate the doctrine. The doctrine caught up with the film.

The fictional summit and the real one

Heads of State climaxes at a NATO summit in Trieste, where the heroes prevent the Alliance’s dissolution at the hands of an internal traitor and a foreign arms dealer. In the world the film addresses — its actual audience, in actual 2026 — NATO leaders will meet in Ankara on July 7–8. According to Reuters reporting from this past week (six sources in Brussels and Washington), the Alliance is now considering abandoning the practice of annual summits altogether, with proposals on the table to either move to a biennial cadence or skip 2028 entirely. The stated reason: reducing internal friction with the Trump administration and improving decision-making.

Read that sentence twice. The same Alliance that just paid (via its corporate-entertainment shadow) for a film whose central message was that NATO’s dissolution would mean global anarchy is now, less than a year later, quietly reducing the frequency of the meetings at which it demonstrates its existence.

Other 2026 stress points the film could not have scripted:

Trump’s proposal that the United States annex Greenland, sharply opposed by European allies

European reluctance to back the U.S.–Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites in late February 2026

A flood of AI-generated disinformation around those strikes on February 28, which the Atlantic Council and others described as “shaping political narratives rather than altering military outcomes”

A reported U.S. troop drawdown in Romania of up to 3,000 personnel

A White House dinner shooting last week and the political turbulence that followed

The fantasy of the film is unity restored by personal heroism. The reality of April 2026 is an alliance trying to space out its photo opportunities so its disagreements don’t become photo opportunities.

The titytainment thesis ages well

In the original article, I leaned on Brzezinski’s 1995 coinage titytainment — the proposition that pacification of an economically surplus population would proceed via emotional anesthesia rather than political engagement. I paired it with the 2023 Israeli influencer-payment operation as a contemporary case.

That pairing has, unfortunately for everyone, gotten more vivid. Reports surfaced this month that Israel has hired Brad Parscale — Trump’s former 2020 campaign digital director — to lead a multimillion-dollar campaign aimed at influencing how AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini portray Israel. Set aside the politics of the specific actor; consider the architecture. The 2023 version of the operation paid human influencers to seed sentiment into human social feeds. The 2026 version pays an operator to seed sentiment into the training and retrieval surfaces of large language models — the systems through which an enormous fraction of the next generation will mediate their understanding of the world.

This is the trajectory the Heads of State analysis was pointing toward, and it has accelerated faster than I expected. Affective persuasion through entertainment is becoming the back-up layer. The primary layer is moving upstream into the inference stack itself.

Why this matters for how you watch the film now

If you watch Heads of State in April 2026, watch it as an artifact, not a movie. The shelf life of its narrative — heroic transatlanticism rescued by personal valor — is being publicly contradicted by the Alliance it was made to defend. The film’s villain wants NATO members to “hate each other and disband the organization.” The actual 2026 challenge is not that members hate each other; it is that the membership has stopped agreeing on what NATO is for, and the Alliance is responding by reducing the visible cadence at which it has to answer that question.

The film cannot say that. The 2025 NATO Chief Scientist report can say it, and does, in the dialect of doctrine. The 75 million viewers who streamed the buddy comedy got the dialect of laughs.

Both are the same message, calibrated for two different audiences. That is what cognitive warfare looks like once it stops being a hypothesis and becomes a budget line.

— The video goes deeper into the financing, the production lineage, and the specific cinematic mechanisms. This is the postscript I couldn’t write last year.