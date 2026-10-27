Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

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A'minah's avatar
A'minah
2h

This is terrifying. I felt like I was reading a script from a twisted movie. Kidnapping, terror, espionage, legal and political corruption, abuse of power, technology, and a long trail of darkness... leading back to Israel.

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VLK's avatar
VLK
2h

Bravo, Thomas! Another brilliant article and sadly fascinating story.

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