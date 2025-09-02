Most people think of the JFK assassination as a closed chapter — a grainy Zapruder film, a sniper’s nest in Dallas, a nation’s trauma frozen in black and white. But the consequences didn’t end in 1963. They live in your pocket, in your taxes, in the news you scroll every morning.

Because the story isn’t just about who pulled the trigger. It’s about what died with Kennedy: America’s last serious attempt to hold Israel accountable. The letters Kennedy sent in 1963 — demanding intrusive inspections of Israel’s nuclear program, threatening to cut off aid if they stalled — were buried with him. What replaced them was the world you live in now:

A Middle East where one state has nuclear weapons, unchecked and unacknowledged.

A Washington where billions of your tax dollars flow every year to subsidize that state’s wars.

A Congress where lobbying organizations born in the shadows of Kennedy’s death dictate votes without registering as foreign agents.

A politics where even the killing of 34 American sailors on the USS Liberty was smothered under “strategic necessity.”

If you’ve ever wondered why the U.S. bankrolls Israel’s wars while crumbling bridges and hospitals go unfunded at home, this is the origin story. If you’ve ever asked why journalists are silenced, why critics are smeared, why nuclear double standards persist — the trail leads back to November 1963, and to the red line Kennedy drew that no president since has dared enforce.

This isn’t just history. It’s the architecture of the world you inhabit. Every veto at the UN, every billion-dollar aid package, every politician tripping over themselves to appease Israel — all of it traces back to the moment Kennedy’s doctrine of verification and accountability was replaced by Johnson’s doctrine of indulgence and Nixon’s doctrine of silence.

You live in that world. And until you understand how it was built, you can’t understand why it hasn’t changed.

The Dimona Dossier

In the spring of 1963, John F. Kennedy was waging a quiet battle that never reached the front pages. It was not about Cuba or Vietnam, but about a desert reactor outside a town in the Negev that Israel insisted was a textile plant. The CIA didn’t believe it. Neither did Kennedy. And in May and June of that year, he put his warning in writing.

The letters to Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion and his successor, Levi Eshkol, are some of the bluntest ever sent by an American president to Israel. Unless the United States was given “regular and reliable” access to inspect the Dimona reactor, Kennedy wrote, U.S. “commitment and support” could be “seriously jeopardized” (FRUS 1961–63, vol. XVIII, doc. 274). He was not making a suggestion. He was drawing a red line.

This was more than a bilateral quarrel. Kennedy’s stance was rooted in the emerging global non-proliferation regime. Washington was trying to prevent Germany, Japan, and India from going nuclear while simultaneously pressuring Moscow to accept inspection regimes. If Israel slipped into the nuclear club with Washington’s tacit blessing, the entire U.S. case for the Non-Proliferation Treaty would collapse. Kennedy understood this — and he saw Dimona as the test case.

Ben-Gurion was evasive. When challenged directly in May 1963, he insisted Dimona was for peaceful purposes and spoke vaguely of medical isotopes. Within days, he resigned, handing the problem to Levi Eshkol. Kennedy doubled down. The June 1963 letter made it clear that aid would be linked to inspections — not just one-off visits, but semi-annual, thorough inspections by American scientists (FRUS doc. 252).

Kennedy’s words carried menace: if Israel stonewalled, it would not only jeopardize military support, it would rupture the political relationship. No president before him had made the U.S.–Israel tie so conditional.

Then came Dallas.

My interview with Ken McCarthy, author of “JFK and RFK's Secret Battle Against Zionist Extremism”

On December 26, 1963 — barely a month after Kennedy’s assassination — the Dimona reactor went critical. A U.S. inspection team arrived in January 1964. Their report, buried in the Foreign Relations of the United States archives, noted the reactor’s startup and recommended semi-annual follow-up visits. On paper, Kennedy’s requirement seemed to hold. In practice, it slipped almost immediately.

Israel postponed. The second inspection, meant for 1964, was pushed to January 1965. The U.S. protested, but instead of enforcing Kennedy’s ultimatum, the Johnson administration accepted Israeli delays and set only “minimum requirements” for the truncated visit (FRUS 1964–68, vol. XVIII, doc. 113). The inspection was limited to a single day, with access sharply restricted.

By March 1965, the U.S. quietly accepted a substitute for inspections: Israel’s pledge not to be “the first to introduce nuclear weapons into the Middle East” (FRUS doc. 185). What did “introduce” mean? Possession? Deployment? Only a test? The ambiguity was deliberate. Israeli diplomats argued that as long as Israel didn’t openly test or declare a weapon, it had not “introduced” one. Johnson’s administration nodded along.

Kennedy’s red line of intrusive, semi-annual access had become a semantic fig leaf.

The difference is visible in the correspondence. On May 21, 1965, Johnson still wrote Eshkol about the importance of “regular” visits. But the inspections that followed were annual at best, capped at one day, and heavily stage-managed (FRUS doc. 218). By 1966, U.S. teams were essentially tourists, shown what Israel wanted them to see, denied access to key areas, and hustled out.

Meanwhile, intelligence analysts were flagging signs of weapons-related work. A December 1964 memo set “minimum requirements” for any credible inspection, including access to separation facilities, but noted these conditions were not being met (FRUS doc. 113). By 1968, U.S. inspectors suspected a reprocessing plant was being built adjacent to Dimona — exactly the kind of facility Kennedy had wanted to prevent (FRUS 1964–68, vol. XVIII, doc. 415).

The policy drift was not hidden. Officials inside the State Department admitted the shift. In a 1965 memorandum, they acknowledged that Washington was essentially relying on Israel’s verbal assurances rather than inspections. The formula was now “non-introduction,” not “verification.”

This drift culminated in 1969. Nixon’s National Security Council commissioned NSSM-40, a full review of Israel’s nuclear status. The result: U.S. intelligence concluded Israel was on the brink of deploying nuclear weapons. Instead of enforcing Kennedy’s inspection regime, Nixon cut a deal. In September 1969, he met with Golda Meir and accepted what became the “opacity bargain”: Israel would not test or declare nuclear weapons, and Washington would stop pressing for inspections (FRUS 1969–76, vol. XXIII, doc. 40).

The transition was complete. Kennedy had threatened rupture over inspections. Johnson tolerated postponements. Nixon buried verification altogether.

The Dimona record makes the before-and-after undeniable. Kennedy used arms as leverage for inspections. After Dallas, inspections collapsed into semantics. By the end of the decade, ambiguity had replaced verification as official U.S. policy.

For Israel, the benefits were immense. The Dimona reactor reached full power. Reprocessing facilities came online. By the early 1970s, U.S. intelligence estimated Israel had built nuclear warheads — perhaps a dozen, perhaps more. None of this triggered sanctions or rupture. Instead, aid and arms expanded. Washington had moved from demanding verification to colluding in silence.

The irony is brutal. Kennedy feared that tolerating one clandestine program would wreck U.S. credibility in the non-proliferation regime. After his death, that is exactly what happened. Washington turned a blind eye to its closest ally’s bomb, while demanding others submit to inspections. The double standard became permanent policy.

And it all began with a letter that never got its answer.

The Arms & Aid Pipeline

If Dimona was the hidden nuclear heart of Israel’s ambitions, U.S. weapons and aid were the arteries that pumped oxygen into the state’s military machine. Kennedy had treated those flows as leverage, Johnson turned them into subsidy, and Nixon transformed them into a full pipeline.

The record shows it clearly: from cautious approval of defensive Hawk missiles in 1962 to the delivery of Phantom jets by 1969, the transformation of U.S. arms policy was one of the most consequential outcomes of Kennedy’s absence. The shift didn’t just give Israel a battlefield edge. It rewired the political relationship itself — from one based on bargaining and conditions to one based on entitlement.

In August 1962, Secretary of State Dean Rusk’s memo to Kennedy captured the philosophy of the time. Israel wanted Hawk surface-to-air missiles to counter Egyptian bombers. Rusk advised that the sale could proceed — but only if carefully balanced with gestures to Arab states, and with explicit avoidance of what he called a “special military relationship” (FRUS 1961–63, vol. XVIII, doc. 14). The Hawks were to reassure Israel, not elevate it. They were a bargaining chip, not a blank check.

Kennedy approved the deal in late 1962, but the conditions mattered. The sale was structured to avoid public perception of favoritism. Deliveries were phased. The logic was leverage: arms in exchange for cooperation on inspections and moderation on the Palestinian question.

That logic did not survive Kennedy.

By 1966, the Johnson administration was negotiating a much bigger leap: delivery of A-4 Skyhawk fighter-bombers. These were not defensive surface-to-air systems. They were strike aircraft, capable of carrying conventional bombs deep into enemy territory. And because of their payload, Washington feared they could be adapted for nuclear delivery.

The FRUS cables from early 1966 show the balancing act. U.S. officials insisted Israel make undertakings not to use the aircraft for nuclear weapons. They also tied the deal to restraint on Capitol Hill lobbying, fearful that a public campaign for jets would undermine executive control (FRUS 1964–68, vol. XVIII, docs. 271 and 283). Defense Secretary Robert McNamara was blunt: no nuclear payloads, and continued access to Dimona were prerequisites.

Israel agreed — on paper. In practice, Dimona inspections were already being postponed and curtailed. Washington went ahead anyway. The Skyhawks arrived in 1967, just as Israel was preparing for the Six-Day War.

The war accelerated everything. In April 1967, Walt Rostow wrote to Johnson recommending an “inconspicuous” package of support to Israel: spare parts for Hawks and tanks, credits under the PL-480 food program, and covert funding that would not draw public attention (FRUS 1964–68, vol. XVIII, doc. 401).

The timing was deliberate. Rostow knew Israel was on the edge of war with Egypt and Syria. The memo urged quiet aid that would bolster Israel’s readiness while avoiding a public rupture with Arab states. In effect, the U.S. was helping Israel prepare for the very war that would cement its occupation of the West Bank, Gaza, Sinai, and Golan.

When Israel struck in June, the results were stunning. In six days, it captured territory three times its size, destroyed Egyptian and Syrian air forces on the ground, and redrew the map of the Middle East. U.S. officials claimed surprise, but the Rostow memo reveals quiet complicity. Washington had green-lighted military flows in the months before the war, despite growing doubts about Israel’s nuclear opacity.

The postwar period marked the decisive pivot. By 1968, Israel wanted the F-4 Phantom — the most advanced fighter-bomber in the U.S. arsenal. This was not incremental aid. It was a qualitative leap, symbolizing the transformation of Israel into America’s privileged military client.

The negotiations were intense. Johnson’s team insisted Israel reaffirm the “non-introduction” pledge on nuclear weapons. But the wording was narrowed. What counted as “introduction”? Not possession, not assembly, only open testing or declaration. Israel promised it would not be the first to test a bomb. On that semantic assurance, Johnson approved the deal (FRUS 1964–68, vol. XX, docs. 333 and 349).

The Phantoms arrived in 1969, cementing Israel’s air superiority. They also symbolized the abandonment of Kennedy’s leverage doctrine. A president who had once threatened rupture over Dimona was now replaced by successors who delivered nuclear-capable aircraft on the basis of wordplay.

The scale of U.S. support is captured in the numbers. Congressional Research Service reports show that by the late 1960s, military loans and credits surpassed economic aid for the first time. Between 1949 and 1965, U.S. aid to Israel had been predominantly economic — food programs, infrastructure loans, development assistance. By 1968, the balance shifted. Military aid became dominant, a trend that has widened ever since (CRS RL33222).

This was not an accident. It was a policy choice. Kennedy had used arms to extract commitments. Johnson and Nixon used them to bind Israel closer, regardless of nuclear opacity.

There were dissenting voices. Senator J. William Fulbright warned in 1963 that funneling advanced aircraft into the Middle East risked an arms race. Within the Pentagon, some planners worried about the precedent of supplying nuclear-capable platforms to a state refusing inspections. But those voices were overruled.

By the end of the decade, the pattern was locked in: arms first, conditions later, if at all. Israel had moved from a client bargaining for defensive systems to a privileged partner receiving front-line U.S. aircraft.

The impact went beyond the battlefield. Once military aid became dominant, the political relationship shifted from transactional to structural. Aid created dependency not only for Israel but for Congress, where contractors lobbied to keep the pipeline flowing. The merger of arms sales and lobbying power created a feedback loop that Kennedy had tried to prevent — and that Johnson and Nixon allowed to metastasize.

The consequences are still visible. Today, Israel receives more U.S. military aid than any other country. The pipeline that began at that time with the Hawks, expanded with Skyhawks, and climaxed with Phantoms has never slowed. The numbers have only grown, even as Israel crossed red lines Kennedy once insisted were non-negotiable.

The lesson of the 1960s is written in deliveries and contracts: once the pipeline opened, it never closed. And the price of opening it was the burial of Kennedy’s doctrine that aid must be conditioned on verification.

The Legal/Influence Battleground

If nuclear opacity was the hidden core of U.S.–Israel friction in the 1960s, the battle over lobbying and legal influence was the open wound. And here too, Kennedy drew a line that vanished after Dallas.

The issue was the American Zionist Council (AZC), the umbrella organization that coordinated political advocacy on Israel’s behalf. By the early 1960s, the Justice Department had grown concerned that the AZC was not simply a domestic advocacy group but a conduit for foreign funding and direction from the Jewish Agency in Jerusalem. Under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) of 1938, organizations engaged in political activity in the U.S. at the behest of foreign principals were required to register.

In November 1962, Kennedy’s DOJ issued a blunt directive: the AZC was to register as a foreign agent. The order, signed by the Internal Security Section, cited millions of dollars transferred from the Jewish Agency to AZC operations (DOJ letter, archival scan). The Justice Department’s case was simple: AZC was acting as the American face of an Israeli principal and therefore subject to FARA.

This was not an obscure technicality. FARA registration carried heavy implications. Registered agents were required to disclose their funding sources, activities, and contacts. For AZC, that would have meant admitting that its lobbying on Capitol Hill was not grassroots but coordinated and subsidized from abroad. It would have meant diminished credibility, tighter legal scrutiny, and potentially less influence.

The showdown reached Congress in 1963. Senator J. William Fulbright, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, held hearings on foreign influence. The committee uncovered that between 1955 and 1962, more than $5 million had flowed from the Jewish Agency in Jerusalem into AZC coffers — money explicitly earmarked for public relations, media placements, and lobbying in the United States (Senate hearings, 1963).

Fulbright was outraged. He argued that the AZC was essentially a foreign propaganda arm operating without the disclosure FARA demanded. His hearings put pressure on DOJ to follow through on its order. For Kennedy’s Justice Department, the case was straightforward: enforce the law, register the AZC, and establish a precedent that foreign-funded political activity would be disclosed, no matter how sympathetic the cause.

But Kennedy’s assassination in November 1963 froze the momentum.

When Johnson took office, enforcement stalled. The Justice Department never compelled AZC to file. By 1965, DOJ’s annual FARA report listed the World Zionist Organization–American Section as registered but conspicuously omitted the AZC (DOJ 1965 report). The case had quietly been dropped.

The timing was no coincidence. As U.S. arms and aid to Israel expanded under Johnson, the political costs of confronting its lobbying arm grew higher. DOJ officials quietly shelved the order, allowing the AZC to escape the stigma of foreign-agent registration.

Out of this legal limbo, a new organization emerged: the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). Founded in the 1950s by AZC staffer Isaiah Kenen, AIPAC was initially a minor adjunct. But after 1963, it grew rapidly, absorbing AZC’s functions and presenting itself not as a foreign agent but as an American grassroots lobby. The distinction was largely semantic. Many of the same people and funding channels were involved. What changed was the legal status: AIPAC operated without the disclosure requirements FARA would have imposed.

The implications were enormous. If Kennedy’s DOJ had forced AZC to register, AIPAC might have been stillborn. Every meeting, every congressional contact, every press placement would have been reportable as the work of a foreign principal. Instead, AIPAC inherited the AZC’s networks without the burden of foreign-agent disclosure.

The contrast between Kennedy’s stance and Johnson’s retreat is stark. Under Kennedy, DOJ’s Internal Security Section had issued a formal demand letter — a rare move, given the political sensitivity (DOJ letter, 1962). Under Johnson, the case simply disappeared.

The pattern echoed the Dimona dossier. Where Kennedy insisted on enforcement and leverage, Johnson tolerated ambiguity and retreat.

The broader consequences played out in Congress. By the late 1960s, AIPAC was a growing force on Capitol Hill, lobbying aggressively for arms sales and aid packages that Kennedy would have treated as bargaining chips. Its influence dovetailed with the expanding military pipeline. The contractors who built Hawk, Skyhawk, and Phantom systems now had a political ally in AIPAC, which pushed Congress to keep deliveries flowing.

Fulbright, marginalized, warned that the failure to enforce FARA had created a double standard. Groups tied to other countries were compelled to register and disclose every pamphlet. Groups tied to Israel were allowed to operate as if they were domestic. In a 1963 floor speech, Fulbright called it “one law for some, another law for others” (Senate record, 1963).

His warning was ignored.

The permissive environment after 1963 did more than shield lobbying. It altered the balance of power between the executive and legislative branches. Kennedy had tried to control the flow of arms and aid by conditioning them on inspections and moderation. Johnson and Nixon faced a Congress increasingly influenced by AIPAC, which framed aid to Israel as a domestic consensus rather than a matter of foreign policy bargaining.

The result was structural. Aid and arms became harder to leverage because they were no longer seen as bargaining chips but as entitlements defended by an American lobby.

The archival record leaves little doubt about the turning point. Before Kennedy’s death, DOJ was moving to enforce FARA, Fulbright was holding hearings, and the AZC faced the prospect of registering as a foreign agent. After Kennedy’s death, the case was buried, Fulbright was sidelined, and AIPAC rose in the vacuum.

The trajectory mirrors the other policy deltas of the 1960s. Kennedy sought leverage. His successors permitted ambiguity. In the realm of influence and law, that meant allowing Israel’s lobbying arm to operate without transparency.

The long-term consequences are still visible. Today, AIPAC is one of the most powerful lobbies in Washington, shaping U.S. policy toward Israel with a combination of campaign donations, grassroots organizing, and congressional pressure. Its origins lie in the unresolved case of the AZC. The burial of that case after Kennedy’s death was not a small procedural matter. It was the enabling condition for decades of unchecked lobbying power.

The story of FARA and the AZC underscores the larger theme: Kennedy’s assassination removed not only the single greatest obstacle to Israel’s nuclear opacity but also the last president willing to confront its influence networks head-on.

USS Liberty: Shielding in Real Time

On the morning of June 8, 1967, the USS Liberty was cutting through calm Mediterranean waters, its antennas bristling like the quills of a porcupine. Officially, it was a “technical research ship.” In reality, it was a floating ear, packed with National Security Agency linguists and Navy cryptologists, vacuuming up radio traffic from the Arab–Israeli battlefield. It had been diverted into the war zone just days earlier, a decision memorialized in a State Department cable of May 23, 1967.

At 2:00 p.m., the porcupine came under attack — by U.S. ally Israel.

My interview with USS Liberty survivor Phil Tourney

For more than an hour, Israeli Mirage and Mystère jets strafed the unarmored vessel with rockets and cannon fire. Napalm canisters turned the deck into an inferno. Torpedo boats closed in and fired, one scoring a direct hit that ripped a forty-foot hole in the hull. Thirty-four Americans were killed, 171 wounded. Survivors later recalled bodies charred beyond recognition, a ship transformed into a slaughterhouse.

Among the dead was the ship’s executive officer, Cmdr. Philip Armstrong, who was cut down while organizing firefighting efforts. Survivors described machine-gun fire raking the deck as crew tried to tend to the wounded. Antennas were shredded. Life rafts were destroyed in the water. The Liberty sent frantic SOS messages, picked up by the Sixth Fleet. Two U.S. aircraft carriers scrambled fighters — only to be recalled by order of Defense Secretary Robert McNamara and, according to some accounts, President Johnson himself.

The attack ended only when Israel realized that U.S. aircraft were on their way. Torpedo boats returned hours later to offer “assistance.”

Internally, Washington scrambled. A CIA Intelligence Memorandum dated June 13, 1967 reconstructed the sequence of events, noting Israel’s claim of mistaken identity — that the Liberty had been confused for an Egyptian vessel. NSA cryptologic historians later compiled a comprehensive classified study, Attack on a SIGINT Collector, declassified decades later, which catalogued communications failures and identification errors but left unresolved the central question: how could Israeli pilots fail to recognize the American flag flying from the mast? (NSA report PDF).

Sailors on deck swore the flag was visible. They insisted the attack was deliberate. Captain William McGonagle, who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions, testified that the ship’s ensign flew clearly throughout the assault.

The political handling was as significant as the attack itself. Instead of demanding accountability, Johnson’s administration moved swiftly to shield Israel. The Navy convened a Court of Inquiry, but its scope was narrowed. Witnesses were rushed, testimony truncated. The Court’s findings stopped short of accusing Israel of deliberate assault, concluding instead that “mistaken identity” was plausible.

Today we know that the claim of mistaken identity was false. Radio transmissions between ground controllers and the Israeli pilots, released by Al Jazeera, made it clear that the aim was to sink the US navy ship.

Meanwhile, inside the White House, Walt Rostow circulated memoranda stressing the need to prevent the incident from damaging U.S.–Israeli relations. The FRUS cables show concern not about American deaths but about political fallout. The line was set: the attack was a tragic accident, no further action required.

The difference from Kennedy’s posture just four years earlier was profound. Kennedy had threatened rupture over inspections. Johnson buried an assault that killed dozens of American sailors.

The shielding of Israel over the Liberty was not a minor episode. It set a precedent: no matter how grave the offense, the U.S. would protect Israel from consequences. The decision to accept Israel’s explanation, rather than press for accountability, cemented the pattern of diplomatic cover that has defined the relationship ever since.

For survivors, the cover-up was a second wound. Many were ordered not to speak about the incident. Families of the dead were given little explanation beyond “tragic accident.” Congressional investigations were blocked. When the NSA’s classified history was finally released decades later, it confirmed the brutality of the attack but maintained the official line of mistaken identity (NSA declass).

The politics behind the shielding were as cold as they were calculated. Johnson’s administration was in the middle of managing the broader Six-Day War crisis. Israel had just delivered a stunning victory against Egypt, Syria, and Jordan, capturing the West Bank, Gaza, Sinai, and Golan Heights. Washington saw Israel as a bulwark against Soviet influence in the region. To confront Israel over the Liberty risked shattering that alignment at the moment of maximum strategic payoff.

So the dead were buried, and with them, the possibility of rupture.

In investigative hindsight, the Liberty incident stands as the most dramatic illustration of how Kennedy’s assassination altered U.S. policy. Under Kennedy, Israel’s nuclear opacity was a red line, arms were leverage, lobbying was to be regulated. Under Johnson, opacity was tolerated, arms flowed, lobbying flourished — and when Americans died under Israeli fire, the response was not rupture but rationalization.

The sailors aboard the Liberty paid the price. Their families paid it again when truth was buried under diplomacy. And the precedent they set — that Israel could kill Americans and face no real consequences — reverberates to this day.

The shielding of Israel after the Liberty attack was not an aberration. It was the logical extension of the policy delta born in Dallas.

Counterfactual & Resonance

Imagine, for a moment, that John F. Kennedy had lived. It is November 1963, and instead of being assassinated in Dallas, the motorcade reaches the Trade Mart unscathed. Kennedy returns to Washington, still intent on forcing intrusive inspections of Israel’s Dimona reactor. What would the U.S.–Israel relationship look like today if that red line had survived?

This is not idle speculation. The declassified record provides the threads for a counterfactual woven from real memos, cables, and intelligence assessments. Those documents suggest that had Kennedy continued in office, U.S. policy toward Israel would have looked fundamentally different on four decisive fronts: nuclear oversight, arms transfers, lobbying regulation, and crisis diplomacy.

Nuclear Oversight

Kennedy’s June 1963 letter to Eshkol was not a passing warning. It was the culmination of years of growing impatience. In that letter, Kennedy told Eshkol that “commitment and support” could be “seriously jeopardized” without semi-annual inspections of Dimona (FRUS 1961–63, vol. XVIII, doc. 274). No U.S. president before or since has made aid to Israel so explicitly conditional.

Had Kennedy survived, it is hard to imagine him backing down. The January 1964 inspection team, which recommended semi-annual repeats (FRUS 1964–68, vol. XVIII, doc. 12), would have had the president’s personal authority behind it. Postponements, like the one that pushed the second inspection into 1965, might have triggered the rupture Kennedy threatened.

The effect could have been profound. A sustained inspection regime might have detected the construction of Israel’s reprocessing plant, flagged in later cables (FRUS doc. 415). Discovery in the mid-1960s could have forced Israel into the safeguards system that Kennedy envisioned, perhaps even binding it into the emerging Non-Proliferation Treaty. The “opacity bargain” Nixon cut with Golda Meir in 1969 (FRUS 1969–76, vol. XXIII, doc. 40) might never have been struck.

Instead of a clandestine arsenal, Israel might have been held to the same non-proliferation standards imposed on Germany and Japan. The precedent — one rule for allies, another for adversaries — might never have taken hold.

Arms Transfers

Kennedy’s philosophy on arms was leverage. Hawks in 1962 were granted only with Arab balancing and no special relationship (FRUS 1961–63, vol. XVIII, doc. 14). Skyhawks in 1966, Phantoms in 1968, were unimaginable under his watch without strict conditions.

If Kennedy had lived, it is likely that aircraft capable of nuclear delivery would have been withheld pending real inspections. The A-4 Skyhawk deal of 1966, tied to nuclear undertakings on paper (FRUS 1964–68, vol. XVIII, docs. 271, 283), might never have closed without actual compliance. The 1968 Phantom sale, based on semantic “non-introduction” pledges (FRUS 1964–68, vol. XX, doc. 333), would have failed Kennedy’s test.

That would have slowed Israel’s rise to air dominance. The Six-Day War might have unfolded differently if Israel had faced greater restraint in U.S. arms flows. At minimum, U.S. leverage would have been stronger. Instead of the pipeline that opened in 1967, arms might have remained bargaining chips to enforce inspections and diplomacy.

Lobbying and Influence

The counterfactual is clearest here. In November 1962, Kennedy’s DOJ ordered the AZC to register as a foreign agent, citing $5 million in transfers from the Jewish Agency (DOJ directive). Fulbright’s 1963 hearings exposed the funding in detail (Senate hearings).

If Kennedy had lived, enforcement would likely have proceeded. The AZC would have been compelled to register under FARA, disclosing its funding, activities, and congressional contacts. That precedent would have crippled its successor, AIPAC, before it ever became dominant.

Instead, Johnson’s DOJ buried the case. AIPAC rose unregistered, unburdened, and unstoppable. Today, it is one of Washington’s most powerful lobbies, shaping U.S. aid and arms to Israel. The failure to enforce FARA after Kennedy’s death was the seed from which AIPAC grew. Had Kennedy lived, that seed might never have sprouted.

Crisis Diplomacy

The Six-Day War of June 1967 and the USS Liberty incident were turning points. Johnson’s White House moved quickly to shield Israel, branding the attack on the Liberty a tragic mistake despite 34 dead Americans (FRUS doc. 284; NSA monograph). Kennedy’s record suggests he would not have been so forgiving.

This is the man who stared down his own military during the Cuban Missile Crisis, rejecting advice to preemptively bomb Cuba, Russia and - China. He was no stranger to confrontation. Faced with an ally killing U.S. sailors, Kennedy might have demanded accountability — perhaps even reconsidered the arms pipeline.

Instead, Johnson buried the incident. Survivors were silenced, Congress was sidelined, and Israel learned the lesson: it could kill Americans without jeopardizing U.S. aid. That precedent still reverberates.

The World We Live In

Instead of Kennedy’s counterfactual, we live in Johnson’s and Nixon’s reality. Nuclear opacity was accepted. The arms pipeline opened. AIPAC grew unchecked. Diplomatic shielding became reflex.

The consequences are visible today. Israel is the only nuclear weapons state in the Middle East, unacknowledged but universally recognized. It receives more U.S. military aid than any other country, over $3.8 billion annually, codified as a ten-year memorandum of understanding. AIPAC remains one of the most powerful lobbies in Washington, shaping congressional votes with campaign donations and pressure. And when Israel bombs Gaza, Lebanon or Syria, Washington still provides diplomatic cover, vetoing UN resolutions, echoing Johnson’s shielding of the Liberty.

The pattern is unbroken: opacity, aid, lobbying, cover. All born of a delta that began when Kennedy’s motorcade was cut down in Dallas.

Why It Matters

The counterfactual is not nostalgia. It is a reminder that policy choices were possible — and they were made. Kennedy’s doctrine of leverage and verification was not utopian. It was real policy, documented in memos and letters. Its abandonment after his assassination was not inevitable. It was a choice made by his successors, shaped by political calculations, lobbying pressure, and Cold War expediency.

By reconstructing that fork in the road, we see the cost of those choices. A clandestine arsenal tolerated. An arms race subsidized. A lobby empowered. A precedent of impunity set.

The lesson is that the structures of today’s U.S.–Israel relationship were not carved in stone. They were built in the 1960s, brick by brick, cable by cable, waiver by waiver. They can, in theory, be unbuilt. But that requires confronting the history that shows how they were cemented in the first place.

