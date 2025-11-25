Even a cursory viewing of Heads of State (directed by Ilya Naishuller) reveals an almost obsessive repetition of NATO’s name and role. Critics note it’s essentially a “buddy comedy about the fraying bonds of NATO” wtop.com. One review quips that characters “tell you how capital I important NATO is” throughout the film filmobsessive.com. Another highlights a climactic speech: “NATO is what the world needs right now” filmobsessive.com. The Guardian even calls out a literal “sermon on NATO’s value as a peace-keeping force” theguardian.com. An Amazon-sourced publicity push touted the film as a story Americans “crave” about a president who “values allies and global partnerships” against “America First isolationists and anti-NATO villains” thedailybeast.com. In other words, Heads of State frames NATO as indispensable, benign, stabilizing and morally superior – an unmistakably pro-Alliance narrative pushed through action-comedy.

This exposé therefore investigates the film’s backing and messaging as a case study in modern NATO cognitive warfare. I will document the financing and corporate lineage of Heads of State, trace any connections to NATO or defense contractors, analyze how its humor-action storytelling serves affective propaganda, and situate its release amid 2025’s geopolitical context (Ukraine fatigue, Middle East crises, public mistrust). The evidence shows Heads of State isn’t mere entertainment – it functions as a soft-power tool echoing NATO’s own strategic narrative needs.

Production, Financing, and Institutional Ties

Heads of State is explicitly an Amazon/MGM production, tying its financing to the corporate West. The film’s credits list Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), The Safran Company, Potboiler and Big Indie Pictures as producers soapcentral.com. Producers include Peter Safran and John Rickard, with stars Idris Elba and John Cena also credited. MGM itself is now part of Amazon MGM Studios – a subsidiary of Amazon. Amazon closed its $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM in early 2022 reuters.com, meaning Heads of State was funded out of Amazon’s coffers. In short, Amazon (via MGM) is the chief backer. None of the smaller companies (Safran Co., Potboiler, Big Indie) are publicly linked to NATO or military; they are private film outfits. However, Amazon has deep ties to defense and NATO: its cloud division (AWS) champions major NATO tech projects aws.amazon.com. In fact, an AWS blog proudly notes that “core infrastructure is built to help fulfill the missions…of high-sensitivity organizations such as NATO,”adding that AWS “helps more than 7,500 government organizations execute their most critical missions” aws.amazon.com. The film’s beneficial owners are thus Western tech and entertainment capital (Amazon and MGM), without any public state funding. But Amazon’s role raises an implicit US influence.

I found no evidence of foreign state or front financing. Investment looks purely corporate: Amazon’s private equity (via Bezos/execs) and independent producers. In particular, Amazon Web Services’ known collaboration with NATO – from hosting NATO’s digital transformation to joint conferences (e.g. with the Atlantic Council) aws.amazon.com – is the only institutional back-link. Film pundits explicitly note this: “Heads of State feels as though Amazon, a known collaborator with NATO, asked for a movie” to showcase alliance valor filmobsessive.com. In other words, the sponsor (Amazon/MGM) has incentive to toe Western security lines.

I also examined ties to the U.S. Pentagon’s Entertainment Liaison Office (which often perks films with equipment in exchange for script oversight responsiblestatecraft.org). There is no public record of DoD reviewing Heads of State’s script. However, by genre convention it likely sought U.S. military cooperation for Air Force One sets, etc. Historically the Pentagon even rewrote scenes (e.g. Godzilla 2014 was overhauled to show U.S. forces heroically, or no assistance was given responsiblestatecraft.org). Heads of State has a plot featuring the U.S. president and CIA/MI6 agents, so it plausibly went through tacit approval, or at least self-censorship: analysts warn that Hollywood blockbusters become “military-themed color pieces” when the Pentagon “commands final say on the script” responsiblestatecraft.org.

Corporate and ideological networks: The filmmakers themselves have backgrounds aligned with action and spy tropes. Writers André Nemec and Josh Appelbaum penned Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, another U.S. intelligence adventure. Producer Peter Safran is a veteran of big-budget superhero/spy projects. None are known provocateurs; their track record is mainstream Hollywood, not fringe. But critics note the film’s villainy indulges a paleoconservative gripe – conspirators in the story “argue that the United States gives up too much to its weaker NATO allies filmobsessive.com, essentially echoing real-world isolationist tropes (now recast as villainous). Thus even individual storytellers’ choices map to existing Western political narratives. I found no front think-tanks or PR firms credited.

Heads of State as a NATO Cognitive Warfare Asset

NATO’s own doctrine defines “Cognitive Warfare” as “the weaponization of public opinion…for the purpose of (1) influencing public and governmental policy and (2) destabilizing public institutions” innovationhub-act.org. In NATO parlance this means waging war over minds rather than territory – altering “the way people react to information”innovationhub-act.org. Official NATO publications (e.g. the ACT 2023 brief “Cognitive Warfare: Strengthening and Defending the Mind”) frame it as activities aimed at affecting attitudes and behaviors through “influencing…individual and group cognitions”act.nato.intact.nato.int. The very Allianz acknowledges that adversaries use propaganda to sow division – for example, Chinese “official influence” that creates “two fundamentally opposed perceptions of reality” and “us vs. them polarization”act.nato.int.

I have reported on NATO’s cognitive warfare program numerous times in the past, both here on Substack and on Youtube. Here my guest appearance on Pascal Lottaz’ Neutrality Studies.

Heads of State exemplifies this strategic logic. It is entertainment plus embedded persuasion. The film’s humor and action sequences are the sugar-coated drug that deliver political messaging. NATO’s innovation hub explicitly notes cognitive warfare “goes a step further than just controlling information flow… it is the fight to control or alter the way people react to information innovationhub-act.org. By placing NATO repeatedly in scenes of heroism, authority, and cooperation, the movie alters audience feelings about the alliance without obvious persuasion. For example, after comedic interludes the hero (Cena’s president) delivers a stirring NATO-acclaim speech – trivializing deep geopolitics into friendly banter that slips ideology by while viewers are laughing. Psychological research backs this up: narratives are easier to process and more engaging than dry facts frontiersin.org, so embedding axioms in casual dialogue (e.g. “We need to stay united… NATO is what the world needs” filmobsessive.com) can induce processing fluency and reduce skepticism frontiersin.org. A 2025 meta-analysis confirms that story-based entertainment exerts durable persuasive effects on viewers’ attitudes cambridge.org.

The film explicitly constructs NATO as indispensable, benevolent, stabilizing and morally superior. Its protagonists repeatedly state that without NATO the world is defenseless. The AP review highlights one line: “If NATO falls, there’s no backstop against despots and dictators” wtop.com. In other words, NATO = peace, while its collapse = chaos. This mirrors alliance talking-points: the 2024 Washington Summit Declaration called NATO the “unique, essential, and indispensable… forum” for collective security nato.int. Even the script’s conspirators frame NATO’s defenders as falsely generous – an ideology the film then overturns by having the heroes prove that alliances (not isolation) hold the line. A film critic notes the movie ends up a “stinging rah-rah rebuke” to isolationism and MAGA anti-NATO sentiment thedailybeast.com.

This positive framing is not subtle. The movie’s giggle-laced narrative never hesitates to name-drop NATO dozens of times. Critics pointed out that at one point Cena literally gives a NATO speech, describing it as “what the world needs right now” filmobsessive.com. Another character jokes about “NATO meetings” and “the alliance” so often it feels scripted by commissars. In cognitive warfare terms, these repeated references and slogans create semantic saturation: the audience may not even notice “NATO” flashes up on screen again and again, slowly ingraining acceptance. As one screening reviewer says, the villain’s plot is launched by hacking NATO itself – he wants to make “members of the NATO alliance hate each other and disband the organization” magtheweekly.com. The film thus dramatizes exactly NATO’s fear of foreign disinformation: the enemy tries to break the alliance from within. The heroes thwart this and, in doing so, tell a story that aligns perfectly with official alliance messaging.

Notice the genre shift: NATO is usually depicted in news and documentaries as bureaucratic and distant. Heads of State brings NATO into Marvel-style blockbuster territory. This fits NATO’s recent outreach: think tanks like CSIS have openly courted Hollywood to “tell the story” of the Alliance to the public. At a 2024 CSIS forum, former Deputy Secretary Biegun stressed: “NATO’s story is a testament to the power of cooperation… we must be determined in telling its story to this generation” csis.org. Here, Heads of State appears as the result of that strategy. By couching alliance propaganda in a popular buddy-comedy/action format – mixing laughs and thrills with political “lessons” – it fits the shift to affective, entertainment-based persuasion. As NATO documents note, such content works below the radar: people accept ideas more readily in narrative form than in overt appeals cambridge.org frontiersin.org. In short, Heads of State is a textbook example of entertainment-as-cognitive-warfare: it delights the eye and ear while embedding pro-NATO axioms, turning a streaming flick into a vehicle for strategic narrative.

Titytainment

This psychological mechanism—delivering political messages through emotionally anesthetizing formats—closely parallels the concept of “titytainment,” a term coined (or at least popularized) by former U.S. National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski during the 1995 State of the World Forum convened by Mikhail Gorbachev in San Francisco. There, political and corporate elites including Brzezinski, George H. W. Bush, Margaret Thatcher, and Ted Turner debated how to maintain societal cohesion in a world where automation and globalization would render large swaths of humanity economically “useless” to the production system. Brzezinski’s answer was titytainment: a hybrid of “tit” and “entertainment,” shorthand for the idea that mass populations could be kept passive and manageable through a mix of emotional distraction and minimal material provisioning—a kind of digital sedation for the surplus class. Far from a throwaway neologism, the term captured a core logic of post-industrial governance: that stability would no longer depend on employment or empowerment, but on the ability to algorithmically pacify populations with affective stimuli—bread, screens, and spectacles. Heads of State, in this light, is not merely a pro-NATO propaganda piece but part of a broader socio-psychological architecture in which ideology is delivered in digestible, humorous form precisely to bypass critical resistance. This aligns with Brzezinski’s original warning: that the 21st century would not be shaped by mass political engagement, but by how effectively the few could manage the mental bandwidth of the many.

This logic is not confined to the silver screen. A striking real-world analogue emerged in 2023, when the Israeli government launched a multi-million dollar digital influence operation that reportedly paid select social media influencers up to $150,000 per month to promote emotionally charged, pro-Israel narratives during its operations in Gaza. Rather than overt political content, these campaigns favored relatable, sanitized storytelling—personal vignettes, humorous clips, aesthetic reels—that framed military actions as justified defense and Israeli identity as humane, cosmopolitan, and besieged. The effect was classic titytainment: a cocktail of spectacle and sentiment that displaced analytical thought with affective allegiance. The strategy—coordinated through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and aligned PR agencies—aimed to win the “hearts and minds” battle not through reasoned debate but via frictionless absorption in algorithm-friendly content. Just as Brzezinski’s formulation warned, governance in the digital age increasingly hinges not on mass participation but on pacified perception—and in this instance, sedated solidarity was achieved through the soft glow of sponsored empathy.

Psychological and Linguistic Manipulation

The characters in Heads of State are classic archetypes chosen to legitimize Western power. The U.S. President (Cena) is a cheerful action-movie star-turned-politician (rings a bell?) – invoking a mythic American hero who nonetheless learns to respect international duty. The UK Prime Minister (Elba) is a grizzled SAS veteran – combining Churchillian grit with contemporary multiracial British identity. Both are presented as wise in crisis. By contrast, the villain (Paddy Considine) is a manipulative Russian (of course) arms dealer with a personal vendetta (his son was killed by Western bombing). This villain narrative taps archetypal fears of foreign saboteurs and justifies NATO’s existence. Side characters – like the brilliant but sidelined MI6 agent Noel (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) – reinforce trust in British intelligence. Overall, the casting implies only Western-aligned leaders are fit to save the world. Edward Bernays and Noam Chomsky famously noted that propaganda relies on “us vs. them” storytelling; here the “us” (West/NATO) is virtuous, the “them” (isolationists, Eastern despots) dangerous. By drawing on these familiar heroic stereotypes, the film normalizes the current Western establishment as righteous by default researchgate.net.

The framing effects align accordingly. What problems does NATO solve in the movie? Almost every crisis: from thwarting a global cyber-nuclear plot to preventing key allies (US and UK) from feuding. Emotional cues are layered in: we see former leaders groomed in childhood, implying destiny; we see friendly banter implying deep bonds; a solemn funeral for fallen soldiers, invoking sympathy. The villain’s plan plays on fear (“without NATO, despots run free” wtop.com) and betrayal (the U.S. Vice President is a turncoat). Yet the film quickly quashes any doubts about NATO: its heroes laugh off terrorism, rally leaders, and ultimately validate alliance loyalty. A warm comedic moment – soldiers partying at La Tomatina after triumph – implicitly suggests even war can be fun under NATO’s watch. Every action beat reinforces faith in the alliance: when a missile threatens Europe, NATO agents swoop in; when dissent erupts, NATO unity prevails. These cues (triumph over fear, loyalty over chaos) prime viewers to feel that NATO loyalty is emotionally justified.

Linguistically, the script is studded with political axioms disguised as casual banter. Words like “NATO,” “alliance,” “security,” and “stability” recur in dialogues and quips. As noted, one key line is repeated: “If NATO falls, there’s no backstop against despots” wtop.com. Another character quips at a NATO summit: “We’re not just sitting here for photo ops, we’re keeping the lights on.” These bits are buried in jokes and action commentary, making them fly by the audience. Propaganda experts call this weaponized language – injecting ideology into day-to-day speech so it feels natural. Psychological studies show that repetition of terms (semantic saturation) can create subconscious acceptance innovationhub-act.org wtop.com. By uttering “NATO” incessantly in a positive context, the film conditions viewers to associate it with heroism and necessity.

Finally, humor is used as a deflection. Several analysts note that comedy can lower critical defenses, a phenomenon sometimes called “mirth appeals.” The film’s slapstick and witty banter distract from the politics even as they convey it. For example, Cena’s jokey quips about his movie-star past or Elba’s sarcasm about bureaucracy all build camaraderie. This camaraderie means audiences laugh with the heroes; when later they salute NATO, they’re thinking of smiling faces, not skepticism. In narrative psychology terms, stories absorb us more deeply than facts cambridge.org frontiersin.org. People remember how they felt watching a charismatic duo save the day long after the fact, which makes the underlying message stick. An action/comedy genre – with its escapist fun – is therefore ideal for messaging. Viewers come expecting thrills and laughs, not lessons, and so ideological content sneaks in undetected. To borrow a classic insight: Heads of Statemay appear as meaningless entertainment, but it is precisely that stealth which makes its propaganda effective.

Geopolitical Context: Why Release in 2025?

The timing of Heads of State is no accident. By 2025, NATO faces acute credibility strains. Two-plus years of war in Ukraine have induced “war fatigue” among many publics. Simultaneously, allied unity has been tested by controversies like Gaza and renewed great-power competition (e.g. Iran escalating threats, Chinese posturing in the Pacific) nato.int. NATO leadership has acknowledged these challenges as existential: its 2024 summit statement noted “Russia remains the most significant and direct threat” to the Alliance, and that global terrorism is again on the rise nato.int. Amid such strains, public trust in traditional narratives is shakier than ever. Polls show Americans’ confidence that news media report accurately is at historic lows (only 28% trust the press entirely or mostly news.gallup.com, or about 56% saying they have some trust pewresearch.org). Europeans are similarly skeptical of elite discourse. Faced with widespread skepticism, governments and NATO have sought new avenues of “cognitive dominance.” High-level officials speak openly of moving beyond mere “information operations” to subtler psychological influence.

Concretely, NATO and its partners have been leveraging entertainment. In recent years the Pentagon and NATO’s Strategic Communications divisions have explicitly collaborated with media. Heads of State’s parent Amazon has ties to U.S. intelligence (e.g. Amazon awarded a cloud contract for the CIA’s new center). Officials have flagged that once abstract “propaganda” must now be told through pop culture. For instance, NATO’s StratCom Centre of Excellence in Riga has ramped up training on AI-driven influence and even planned exercises for simulated “live” information attacks act.nato.int. Meanwhile NATO’s 75th anniversary was celebrated with calls to retell the “NATO story” to a jaded public csis.org. This film literally embodies that push. By embedding a “revitalized NATO myth” in a tongue-in-cheek blockbuster, it aims to recast the Alliance as heroes at the very moment when many citizens question costly interventions.

Importantly, Heads of State casts a wide net: it does not emphasize any particular real-world crisis (Ukraine and Gaza remain background news, never shown). Instead it universalizes the threat of anarchists against Western order. This vagueness is strategic: it allows any viewer to project contemporary anxieties onto the screen and see NATO as the cure-all. In an era when direct political speeches fall on deaf ears, a Netflix/Prime-style film can reset narratives in the viewer’s subconscious. It’s a classic soft-power gambit: don’t just broadcast alliance talking points to interested audiences – entertain them and slip the talking points inside.

In summary, Heads of State arrives as Western governments pivot to “cognitive warfare.” With elections looming and domestic debates about military spending intensifying, a pro-NATO action comedy serves to shore up the alliance’s image. The film’s clear agenda – nonetheless hidden behind laughs – is to frame NATO as the one true stabilizer, an image shift desperately sought by officials. Whether audiences recognize it or not, this Amazon/MGM flick operates at the nexus of Hollywood and defense policy, aligning with contemporary studies on persuasive narratives cambridge.org frontiersin.org. It is both a symptom and tool of a media-industrial strategy: when trust in news falters, move the message into entertainment.



