Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮's avatar
𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮
15h

Time to go back to analog communications.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James Macleod's avatar
James Macleod
16h

Does it even matter now? Google and Apple have access to everything now anyway, and they likely sell or provide it to many others. The days of encryption being useful on consumer electronic devices are long gone.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture