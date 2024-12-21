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Who’s Really Behind Syria’s Fall? The Untold Story
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Who’s Really Behind Syria’s Fall? The Untold Story

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Thomas Karat
Dec 21, 2024

In this exclusive interview with Ambassador Nikolaos van Dam, we delve into the untold story of Syria’s collapse. Explore the covert agreements between global powers, the role of foreign interference, and the transformation of rebels into proxies for regime change. Discover how military betrayals, jamming of communications, and foreign fighters reshaped the battlefield, and uncover the geopolitical motivations behind the dismantling of a nation.

Substack articles:
https://substack.com/@saltcubeanalytics

Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
0:36 Van Dam, a lifetime of experience
02:50 Assad's unexpected Downfall
08:35 Was is really a surprise?
16:20 Who "fired" Assad?
20:00 Syria, the true victims
28:00 The Wests implicit complicity
44:40 The Turks

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