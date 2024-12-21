Who’s Really Behind Syria’s Fall? The Untold Story

In this exclusive interview with Ambassador Nikolaos van Dam, we delve into the untold story of Syria’s collapse. Explore the covert agreements between global powers, the role of foreign interference, and the transformation of rebels into proxies for regime change. Discover how military betrayals, jamming of communications, and foreign fighters reshaped the battlefield, and uncover the geopolitical motivations behind the dismantling of a nation.



Substack articles:

https://substack.com/@saltcubeanalytics



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

0:36 Van Dam, a lifetime of experience

02:50 Assad's unexpected Downfall

08:35 Was is really a surprise?

16:20 Who "fired" Assad?

20:00 Syria, the true victims

28:00 The Wests implicit complicity

44:40 The Turks

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