Why Do People Kill? The Violent Side of Human Nature

Why do people kill? Is violence a failure of society—or a reflection of something deeper within us? In this gripping and provocative interview, Martin Daly, one of the world’s foremost evolutionary psychologists, takes us into the dark heart of human behavior. Drawing from his groundbreaking work, Homicide, Daly unpacks the unsettling truths about why men are far more likely to kill, why stepchildren face greater risks, and how competition for status and resources still fuels deadly conflicts in our modern world.



This conversation is not for the faint of heart. We challenge conventional ideas about morality, justice, and human nature, asking hard questions: Are we wired for violence? Can evolutionary instincts excuse—or explain—murder? And what does this mean for law enforcement, policymaking, and the way we think about crime?



Whether you’re a law enforcement professional, a student of human behavior, or simply someone curious about what drives people to the brink, this interview will leave you with more questions than answers—and perhaps a new understanding of what it means to be human.



Substack articles:

https://substack.com/@saltcubeanalytics



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

05:50 What is Evolutionary Psychology

12:15 Group conflict and warfare

23:15 The root causes of Man to Man aggression

29:00 Everything is related to sex

42:30 Homicide, killing the competition

55:00 Why women kill

59:15 How a change in the value of your spouse can lead to murder

01:04:10 Commodification of women

01:10:40 Cinderella syndrome

01:25:50 Incest and rape

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