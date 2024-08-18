Why Netanyahu won’t be indicted for Genocide

Professor Dirk Moses thinks it’s unlikely that Netanyahu and his cohorts will be indicted for genocide, even in light of the ongoing atrocities in Gaza. Why? Because the Genocide Convention was deliberately crafted with a narrow definition, focusing solely on acts like killing or causing serious physical harm, and omitting broader forms of systematic oppression.



This was not accidental; the convention was written with the explicit intent to shield powerful states from being held accountable for their own crimes. Today, this legal framework, combined with the unwavering support Israel receives from the United States, prevents international courts from prosecuting Israeli leaders like Netanyahu, despite the severe consequences of the ongoing military actions in Gaza. The U.S. has consistently leveraged its influence to protect Israel from legal repercussions, ensuring that even as the situation in Gaza escalates, so the possibility of an indictment remains remote, - for now!

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