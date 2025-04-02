Why Putin will not agree to a Cease Fire in Ukraine; with former CIA analyst Larry Johnson

🔥 In this thought provoking interview, former CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson predicts that Putin will not accept the cease fire. He opens up about the new architecture of censorship, his banning from YouTube, and what really happened behind closed doors during his recent interview with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.



Larry doesn't mince words. From the Trump-brokered Ukraine ceasefire to the systematic silencing of dissent in the West, he lays out a chilling portrait of how public discourse is being shaped—not by facts, but by fear and suppression.



📌 Topics we cover:

Why Johnson was deplatformed after decades of public service

His meeting with Lavrov in Moscow and what was discussed

The rise of state-corporate censorship in the West

The Ukraine war, sanctions, and peace negotiations



🧠 Whether you agree with him or not, Larry forces us to ask hard questions about media control, free speech, and Western double standards in global conflicts.



👇 Sound off in the comments:Is dissent being erased in the name of safety? Can we still have open dialogue in 2025? What does this mean for the future of journalism?



📢 Like, share, and subscribe to support independent analysis and hear from voices the mainstream won’t platform.



🔥 Join me on Substack: https://karat.substack.com



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

08:00 Who is Larry

16:30 Clear from the Start, Russia will win

18:15 The betrayal of the Minsk agreements

20:30 Trumps cease fire proposal

23:30 Europes incompetence

29:45 NATO expansion

33:30 Brezinski’s nightmare

35:00 Europes decline

45:40 The Maidan Coup

46:30 Self Determination

51:50 USAID

53:50 Europes coming war with Russia



#LarryCJohnson #CIA #Censorship #UkraineWar #LavrovInterview #FreeSpeech #TrumpCeasefire #AlternativeMedia #Geopolitics #YouTubeBan #SilencingVoices #RussiaUkraine

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