Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Martin's avatar
Bob Martin
3d

Very interesting approach. Thank you for your work on this. It'll be interesting to see how predictive this method you are using turns out to be in the long run.

Reply
Share
Sofia Steinhagen's avatar
Sofia Steinhagen
4d

Thank you for your work. ☮️

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karat · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture