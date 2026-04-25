I’ve spent the last eight months building something — a platform that reads what governments and major media outlets say, every day, and tries to detect the shape of the rhetoric underneath. Around 175 sources across 30 countries. Government websites, state media, policy institutions, the major private outlets. About 3,000 fresh headlines come in each night, get translated where needed, and get analysed by a stack of language tools that score the framing, the rhetorical goal, the implied story being told.

The platform isn’t public yet. But it’s been running long enough to have collected something interesting: roughly 150,000 analysed headlines from the last two months, sitting in a database.

So this Saturday afternoon, I decided to look. No plan, no agenda — just to see whether two months of data could already tell us something we didn’t already know.

The answer turned out to be yes.

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The setup

This week Donald Trump extended his Iran ceasefire indefinitely. The previous two-week version was set to expire; he announced the extension on Tuesday, citing what he called Iran’s “seriously fractured” government and a Pakistan-mediated request to keep things calm. By Saturday — four days later — the dust had settled enough to ask a simple question.

In the weeks before this announcement, what were American media outlets actually saying about Iran?

Not “what was their position” — that produces useless answers. Something more specific. What story were they telling, week after week? What were they trying to make their readers feel? And — most importantly — did the way they talked about Iran change as the diplomatic situation changed?

The corpus has nine weeks of relevant data. Roughly 1,776 headlines that mention Iran in some adversarial framing. The New York Times alone accounts for about 35% of that. Add Bloomberg and CBS and you’re at three-quarters of the entire US-Iran coverage in the dataset.

The first finding

For each of the nine weeks, I asked the data two things: what’s the dominant story American sources are telling about Iran, and what are they trying to achieve by telling it?

The story turned out to be remarkably stable. In every single week — across pre-conflict tension, the actual conflict spike in early April, the initial ceasefire, and the new indefinite extension — the dominant frame was the same. Iran is a threat.

Not “Iran is a problem”. Not “Iran is a regional rival”. Not “Iran has legitimate interests we disagree with”. A threat.

For nine consecutive weeks, with no exceptions, across seventeen of the largest US news organisations and government voices.

That, by itself, isn’t surprising. But the second piece is.

The second finding

While the story never changed, the goal did. And the goal moved in lockstep with the diplomatic situation.

In late February and early March, when the diplomatic temperature was rising, the modal rhetorical goal across US sources was justify action — building the case for doing something about Iran. By mid-March it had shifted to delegitimise opponent — attacking Iran’s standing, eroding any claim Iran might make to legitimate authority. During the conflict spike in early April, that delegitimisation reached its peak intensity and volume — the most articles, the most attack-shaped rhetoric.

Then the ceasefire came. And the goal flipped again, this time to reassure domestic audience — calm the American public, signal that the situation is being handled.

If you read that sequence as a script — build case, attack legitimacy, calm the audience — it’s a coherent arc. The opening, the climax, the resolution.

But here is the thing that should make you pause. Through every act of that performance, the underlying frame never changed. Iran was a threat in the build-up. Iran was a threat during the conflict. Iran is still a threat now, in the calm-the-audience phase. The story didn’t get rewritten. The same story just got used for a different purpose at each stage.

This matters for a reason that isn’t obvious until you state it plainly. A ceasefire that leaves the threat frame intact is a ceasefire on borrowed time. The infrastructure for the next escalation is the threat narrative itself, and the threat narrative wasn’t dismantled — it was repurposed. If the policy reverses next month, none of the rhetorical groundwork has to be rebuilt. You don’t need to convince Americans that Iran is dangerous; that consensus is already built and being maintained. You just swap the goal back from reassure to justify. The cycle restarts.

This is what people sometimes mean when they talk about “manufactured consent”. Consent isn’t manufactured by saying “go to war”. It’s manufactured by holding the threat frame stable for so long that it becomes the air, and then modulating the action-implications to match whatever the policy needs at any moment.

What jumped out about the sources

A few outlets did something different from the rest, and the differences are revealing.

The Pentagon’s framing was the only one to break from “Iran as threat”. Pentagon-sourced headlines instead leaned on a victory archetype — claiming outcomes, projecting that the prior conflict had been resolved on American terms. That’s the institutional shape of a defence ministry: claim wins, hold a confident posture. If you ever see Pentagon framing pivot away from victory and back toward threat-justification, that would be a signal — the institutional posture preparing for another round.

Brookings, the foreign policy think tank, was different again. Their modal frame was crisis paired with the goal of manufacturing consent. That’s the policy-shop shape: don’t claim wins, don’t reassure, don’t attack — instead, sustain a sense that Iran is an unresolved problem requiring policy action, and build audience demand for that action. Think tanks generate the appetite that media outlets later feed.

Bloomberg and CBS, alone among the major news outlets, defaulted to reassure domestic audience across the whole window — earlier than the others, before the ceasefire even existed. Bloomberg’s audience is markets, and instability is bad for markets. CBS’s posture is broadcast-news public-reassurance. Both have audience-driven reasons to soften.

The remaining outlets — New York Times, Washington Post, AP, Fox, CNN — all clustered around the same posture as the collective trajectory. They were the modulating layer, the part of the system that adjusts to track the diplomatic cycle.

What you’re looking at here is a system. Pentagon claims wins. Brookings builds demand. Media outlets carry the modulating signal. Each lane has its own institutional logic, and together they produce the integrated rhetorical environment that makes American Iran policy feel inevitable to anyone reading inside it.

What the data lets us predict

I’m cautious about prediction. The corpus is two months old, the post-extension window is only four days, and any forecast made from this much data should be made with humility. But the trajectory is clear enough to say a few things.

The threat frame on Iran is structural, not situational. It won’t soften because the diplomacy softens. As long as the post-extension reassure posture holds, the ceasefire holds rhetorically. If the modal goal across US sources shifts back toward delegitimise or justify action — and that’s something a query like the one I ran can detect within a week of it happening — that’s the cycle restarting, and the policy ground will follow.

I’ll be watching for it. The platform will keep collecting headlines every night. The same query will run a week from now, and the week after that, and the week after that.

If the cycle restarts, you’ll know. The data already knows the shape it takes.