Why U.S. Diplomats Are Quitting in Protest—The Truth Behind the Resignations

🚨 The U.S. State Department is in crisis. Diplomats are resigning not because of routine turnover—but in protest.
Another top official, Mike Casey has quit, calling out Ameirca’s unwavering support for Israel’s assault on Gaza and the hollow hypocrisy of U.S. foreign policy. Mike saw firsthand how Washington enables war crimes while ignoring the humanitarian catastrophe in Palestine.
And it’s not just him. The State Department is bleeding talent, gutted by political purges, incompetence, and contradictions. The U.S. claims to stand for democracy, human rights, and peace—yet funds occupations, dictators, and war crimes.
This credibility crisis is destroying American diplomacy from within. If nothing changes, the U.S. won’t just lose its best diplomats—it will lose its global influence.
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📢 What do you think? Are these resignations a warning sign? Drop your thoughts in the comments!
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📌 Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
04:15 How to quit being a diplomat
10:50 Hell on earth, Iraq
13:30 October 7th
21:20 Award for constructive disent
28:00 The tail waggling the dog
30:45 Undermining the ICC
32:50 Hidden strategic interests
38:30 The Greater Israel is coming
49:40 Iran, a thought experiment
54:40 Trump expansionism
01:01:35 The price to pay
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