Why U.S. Diplomats Are Quitting in Protest—The Truth Behind the Resignations

🚨 The U.S. State Department is in crisis. Diplomats are resigning not because of routine turnover—but in protest.

Another top official, Mike Casey has quit, calling out Ameirca’s unwavering support for Israel’s assault on Gaza and the hollow hypocrisy of U.S. foreign policy. Mike saw firsthand how Washington enables war crimes while ignoring the humanitarian catastrophe in Palestine.

And it’s not just him. The State Department is bleeding talent, gutted by political purges, incompetence, and contradictions. The U.S. claims to stand for democracy, human rights, and peace—yet funds occupations, dictators, and war crimes.

This credibility crisis is destroying American diplomacy from within. If nothing changes, the U.S. won’t just lose its best diplomats—it will lose its global influence.

🔴 WATCH NOW to understand the full story.

📢 What do you think? Are these resignations a warning sign? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

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📌 Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

04:15 How to quit being a diplomat

10:50 Hell on earth, Iraq

13:30 October 7th

21:20 Award for constructive disent

28:00 The tail waggling the dog

30:45 Undermining the ICC

32:50 Hidden strategic interests

38:30 The Greater Israel is coming

49:40 Iran, a thought experiment

54:40 Trump expansionism

01:01:35 The price to pay

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