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Why Your Leaders Are Sleepwalking Toward Disaster | Arthur Kachikian
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Why Your Leaders Are Sleepwalking Toward Disaster | Arthur Kachikian

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Thomas Karat
Mar 03, 2026

⚠️ Are we watching the global order collapse in real time?

In this interview, political scientist Arthur Kachikian delivers a stark warning:liberal democracy, deterrence, arms control, and international law are breaking down — and history shows exactly what comes next.

We talk about:
🔥 Nuclear risk and the end of Cold War restraint
🌍 Ukraine, NATO expansion, and Europe’s security crisis
🧠 Cognitive bias, propaganda, and manufactured consent
💣 Why mass death seems to precede political “learning”
🏛️ The collapse of democratic accountability
💰 War, oligarchic power, and the business of conflict

This is not left vs right.Not East vs West.It’s about systemic failure — and why today’s leaders appear incapable of stopping escalation.

🎙️ Long-form, unscripted, and uncompromising.

⚠️ Join me on Substack: https://karat.substack.com

⬇️ Watch if you’re tired of shallow narratives and want structural analysis instead.

Tme Stamps:
00:00 Intro
05:00 Introduction and Guest Background
06:51 Connecting IR and Cognitive Psychology
13:10 The End of Liberalism and Global Disorder
18:12 Collapse of Arms Control and Deterrence
24:54 Security Dilemma and Power Balancing
27:48 Historical Lessons from Europe’s Wars
35:39 The Future of Global Security
45:24 US Hegemony and Military-Industrial Complex
55:39 Corruption, Power, and Elite Networks
01:05:23 The Root Causes of Current Conflicts
01:09:11 Is There a Way Out?


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