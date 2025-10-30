You may have read my warnings. If you didn’t, here (Cork, Ireland Oct. 2025) is a recent presentation where I put it all together.

From NATO’s Cognitive Warfare Program, to predictive policing algorithms that scan your social media for “future crimes,” to the EU’s quietly passed CFSP 2025/966, entrenching biometric border controls and intelligence-led profiling—each of these has been a puzzle piece in a larger picture I’ve tracked and reported on for some time now on both, Substack and Youtube.

Now it has culminated in Trumps NSPM-7.



Buried under bureaucratic jargon and classified channels, National Security Presidential Memorandum-7 marks a turning point—not just in U.S. security policy, but in how the state defines belief, dissent, and identity. Signed by Donald Trump in late 2025, it operationalizes a logic I’ve warned about: that the enemy is no longer what you do, but what you believe and how you think.

This investigation exposes how NSPM-7 turns ideology into pre-crime, how it empowers federal agencies to build psychological profiles on citizens, and how it interfaces with the very machinery—AI risk scoring, digital identity networks, behavioral surveillance—I’ve previously documented.

This isn’t hypothetical. DHS bulletins are already labeling ordinary political views as “indicators of terrorism.” Secret lists are being drawn. Entire organizations are being quietly flagged as internal threats based not on violence, but on worldview.

What you believe can now be criminalized.

If that doesn’t make this personal, you’re not paying attention.

What follows is probably one of the most important stories I’ve published, because in the fall of 2025, a quietly circulated Department of Homeland Security bulletin took an unprecedented turn: it warned agents to watch for certain beliefs as potential “indicators” of terrorism. The list read like an ideological litany rather than a crime bulletin. Being “anti-capitalist”, criticizing “Christianity”, advocating racial justice or gender equality, even voicing “anti-Americanism” or opposing “traditional” family values – all were flagged under a new directive from the White House brennancenter.org. Seasoned officers were stunned. Had ordinary political dissent now been recast as a national security threat? The source of this chilling guidance was soon clear. It traced back to a secretive presidential memorandum – NSPM-7 – signed by Donald Trump. In a stroke of executive pen, the president had effectively transformed personal ideology into suspicious activity. What followed was a sweeping campaign inside the U.S. government to treat beliefs as potential crimes, an effort cloaked in the language of counterterrorism but aimed at the heart of civil liberty. As one senator would later put it, the policy seemed “straight out of an authoritarian playbook” michiganadvance.com – a playbook where the state quantifies loyalty through belief.



The Hidden Memo

On September 25, 2025, President Trump issued National Security Presidential Memorandum-7, entitled “Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence.” It was rolled out with little public fanfare, overshadowed by a flurry of other orders. Just days earlier, Trump had signed an executive order purporting to designate the loosely affiliated “Antifa” movement as a “domestic terrorist organization,” despite no legal mechanism for domestic terror designations. NSPM-7 followed on its heels, effectively operationalizing that political move. Unlike highly public executive orders, NSPMs often evade scrutiny – they are presidential directives typically not published in the Federal Register and sometimes classified. In this case, NSPM-7’s text was quietly posted on the White House website in late September michiganadvance.com, but it read like a fever dream of presidential paranoia.

Defining Dissent as Terrorism: The memo opens by reciting a litany of violent incidents from recent years, painting them as a pattern of “organized campaigns” by nefarious actors. It references, for example, assaults on conservative figures (the fatal shooting of activist Charlie Kirk, an assassination attempt on Justice Brett Kavanaugh, even the murder of a healthcare CEO) alongside a spike in attacks on ICE agents and riots in cities. These events, Trump’s memo asserts, are “not a series of isolated incidents” that emerged organically, but rather the result of “sophisticated, organized campaigns” designed to “silence opposing speech, limit political activity, change or direct policy outcomes, and prevent the functioning of a democratic society”justice.gov. In essence, NSPM-7 claimed that an underground conspiracy was orchestrating left-wing political violence across the country. Crucially, the memo’s examples conspicuously excluded any violent acts by right-wing extremists – even the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack is omitted – creating a one-sided narrative brennancenter.org.

It was the next part of NSPM-7 that truly set off alarm bells among civil liberties experts. After laying out its selective incident list, the memorandum pivots to what it calls common “motivations and indicia” of this domestic threat. Under the “umbrella of self-described ‘anti-fascism’,” it lists a “mishmash” of political viewpoints and ideologies: “anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, anti-Christianity; support for the overthrow of the United States Government; extremism on migration, race, and gender; [and] hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on family, religion, and morality” brennancenter.org. In other words, a broad swath of beliefs – from opposition to capitalism to advocacy for immigrant or transgender rights – are lumped together as signs of a brewing terrorist campaign. By the memo’s logic, these beliefs themselves are what “animat[e]” organized violence arnoldporter.com.

Civil society observers were floored. The Brennan Center for Justice noted that NSPM-7 “starts by listing a mix of incidents” mixing crimes with First Amendment–protected protest, then uses them to justify targeting a “breathtakingly broad” range of political speech brennancenter.org. The ACLU’s national security project director called the memo “chilling to read,” proof that terms like “terrorism” and “political violence” can be twisted through “political, ideological, and racial manipulation” aclumaine.org. Indeed, NSPM-7 was unprecedented in U.S. policy: it explicitly blurred the line between violent criminal acts and the belief systems of those who dissent. Unlike previous counterterror programs that focused on conduct or plotting, this memorandum enshrined a form of ideological profiling at the highest level of national security policymaking.

A Classified “Belief” Watchlist: Perhaps most disturbing, NSPM-7 empowered the administration to create secret watchlists of domestic groups. The memo instructs the Attorney General to compile a list of any organizations whose members are deemed to engage in the defined “domestic terrorism” – effectively a secret domestic terror designation process michiganadvance.com. By early October 2025, lawmakers learned that such lists were indeed being drawn up behind closed doors. “The Trump administration is drawing up ‘secret lists of terrorist groups inside the United States,’”Senator Elissa Slotkin warned on the Senate floor, citing NSPM-7’s implementation . Slotkin – herself a former CIA analyst – said law enforcement agencies had been directed to “make secret lists of terrorist groups... and send the full force of the U.S. government” against them. Congress would not even be notified of who is on these lists, she cautioned, calling the practice “unprecedented” and more egregious for civil freedoms than the PATRIOT Act’s powers truthout.org. In her words, it was “judge, jury and executioner”authority being claimed by the President alone michiganadvance.com.

Notably, NSPM-7 itself was only partially public. While the broad memorandum text was released, many operational details remained classified or tucked away in inter-agency directives. Even members of Congress struggled to get answers about how it was being carried out michiganadvance.com. This secretive rollout – a domestic security policy imposed by memorandum without open debate – exemplified Trump’s pattern of governing by decree. Just as earlier NSPMs in his term reorganized the National Security Council or delegated military operations with little transparency, NSPM-7 allowed the president to steer domestic security behind closed doors. The memo’s timing also raised eyebrows. It came on the heels of Trump and his allies vowing publicly to crack down on left-wing groups. In fact, senior officials like Vice President J.D. Vance had “vowed to destroy” progressive nonprofits they accused (without evidence) of promoting terrorism democracydocket.com. NSPM-7 was signed just days after these vows, suggesting the memo was the machinery to execute that political agenda.

By codifying dubious links between beliefs and violence, NSPM-7 stands apart from any prior national security directive. “The government doesn’t need NSPM-7 to investigate... crimes that already exist,” noted law professor Steve Vladeck; the only purpose of labeling groups “domestic terrorist organizations” is “legally empty but rhetorically dangerous symbolism—one that is trying to coerce more and more individuals and groups to obey in advance” democracydocket.com. In short, NSPM-7 normalized the notion that ideological non-conformity itself is suspect. It marked a turning point where a U.S. administration officially equated certain belief systems with terrorism – a quiet transformation of domestic dissent into a national security emergency.



Policing the Mind

NSPM-7’s core premise represents a radical shift: from policing violent acts to policing ideology. Counterterrorism in America has long grappled with how to identify threats before they materialize (I have written about predictive policing before), but traditionally that meant tracking criminal plots or violent cells. Under Trump’s memo, the focus swiveled toward the “pipeline” of beliefs that the White House claimed lead to violence. The directive explicitly targets what it calls “campaigns of… radicalization” – essentially, political or social movements that spread ideas the administration deems radical brennancenter.org. In doing so, NSPM-7 frames dissenting speech as a precursor to terrorism. As the ACLU observed, the memo “stitches together a few disparate... acts of actual criminal conduct with First Amendment-protected beliefs and protests... and wrongly conflates them as political violence” aclumaine.org. It’s a logic of pre-crime, treating expression as evidence. Religious or political conservatism was not the target – instead, it was left-leaning and progressive expression in the crosshairs, rebranded as a security threat.

Behavioral “Indicators” and Big Data: This mindset – that certain ideas are harbingers of violence – opened the door for an array of surveillance and analytic tools. Almost immediately, NSPM-7 directed federal agencies to pour over data for “indicia” of radicalization and coordination. For example, the Justice Department was ordered to issue new guidance on identifying “behaviors, fact patterns, recurrent motivations, or other indicia” common to organizations coordinating political dissent aclumaine.org. In practice, this means looking for patterns in speech and association that might predict unlawful acts. It’s a short step from there to deploying AI-driven predictive analytics. Indeed, while NSPM-7 itself did not name specific technologies, it dovetails with a trend of law enforcement turning to algorithms to flag “risky” individuals. In recent years, federal programs explored mining social media and open data to forecast unrest – from IARPA’s Open Source Indicators project (which once boasted of “8-day lead-time” predictions of protests iarpa.gov pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov) to DARPA’s SocialSim initiative modeling how narratives spread online. Now, under NSPM-7’s mandate, such tools can be repurposed inward, essentially as ideological early-warning systems. A recent global survey of digital repression noted that some regimes already use predictive-policing algorithms to “sift social media and other data for signs of unrest, flagging individuals as ‘potential agitators’ before they act” globalgovernance.eu. Trump’s directive put the U.S. on that path – scanning citizens’ opinions and associations for “warning signs” of disloyalty.

In tandem, the administration moved to fuse massive databases of personal information, enhancing its ability to monitor and score citizens. By mid-2025, the Department of Homeland Security and a new White House “government efficiency” unit had quietly built a searchable national citizenship database, merging immigration, Social Security, and other records theguardian.com. Ostensibly created to ferret out voter fraud, this centralized hub conveniently gives authorities one-stop access to vast troves of data on individuals’ identities, family ties, employment, and more. Reports indicate plans to integrate IRS and state DMV data next, creating a single “data hub” of sensitive information on Americans theguardian.com. Civil libertarians warn that this kind of master database – especially if augmented by private-sector data mining – could enable an automated dragnet for “extremist” profiles. (Notably, Trump’s team partnered with Peter Thiel’s Palantir Technologies, known for its surveillance platforms, to help build some of these systems john-w-whitehead.medium.com.) The endgame, critics say, is a scenario in which each citizen quietly accumulates a “threat score” based on their beliefs and associations – a high-tech way to police the mind and enforce conformity. “This isn’t about national security. It’s about control,” warned constitutional attorney John Whitehead, describing the emerging data-driven “digital dictatorship”john-w-whitehead.medium.com.

Speech as Suspicious Activity: Under NSPM-7, federal agents have been directed to treat certain forms of speech and activism as potential crimes-in-the-making. One telling directive is to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTFs). These interagency teams, originally created after 9/11 to hunt foreign terrorists, are now tasked to “investigate, prosecute, and disrupt” not only violent actors but the broader networks that “recruit or radicalize”them aclumaine.org. The memo orders JTTFs to open criminal investigations into the funders, organizers, and even employees of groups deemed to “aid and abet” political unrest mofo.com. Practically speaking, if someone is arrested at a protest-turned-riot, agents are instructed to interrogate them about which organization or individual “organized such actions” and who financed it – “prior to adjudication or… plea agreement,” as NSPM-7 puts it mofo.com. The clear goal is to flip low-level arrestees to inform on movement leaders and funding sources brennancenter.org. It’s a tactic reminiscent of the FBI’s infamous COINTELPRO playbook in the 1960s, when agents pressured activists to name compatriots, except now augmented by big-data fishing expeditions.

Even nonviolent civil disobedience can fall under NSPM-7’s expansive definition of “organized political violence.” The memorandum pointedly includes acts like “doxing, swatting, and coordinated harassment campaigns” in its catalog of threats. Those are disruptive or invasive tactics, to be sure, but they are a far cry from bombings or assassinations – they often amount to online vigilantism or protest strategies. Lumping them in with terrorism blurs the line between crime and activism. Likewise, the memo’s focus on “organized riot-related activity”casts a wide net: any protest that becomes unruly, even if the organizers intended a peaceful demonstration, could retroactively label the organizers as terror conspirators. This means a civil rights group that supported a march where a small subset turned violent might find itself investigated for “enabling” terrorism. As one legal analysis put it, “the breadth of this definition means organizations engaged in protest support or politically sensitive work may face scrutiny” simply if their activities are characterized by the government as having “motivated”someone else’s unlawful acts arnoldporter.com.

Behind this campaign is a psychological reframing of dissent as pathology. Trump and his aides aggressively pushed the narrative that left-wing protesters and critics were not genuine grassroots actors but dangerous subversives. “They paint support for law enforcement and border control as ‘fascist’ to encourage violence,” Trump claimed, bizarrely suggesting that his opponents label American “principles” as fascism to justify attacks aclumaine.org. The White House went so far as to accuse left-wing organizations of running a vast insidious plot: “violent riots,” “attacks against law enforcement,” “drop points for weapons and riot materials,” and more, all allegedly orchestrated by a shadowy network. No evidence was provided – law enforcement leaders have not substantiated any such nationwide conspiracy michiganadvance.com – but the propaganda served its purpose. It recast legitimate grievances (against police brutality, against immigration camps, etc.) as symptoms of an extremist hive-mind. This is a classic tactic of authoritarian regimes: define opposing ideas as inherently dangerous, so that suppressing them appears as a matter of public safety. As the ACLU noted, any regime to formally criminalize domestic “terrorist organizations” would “inevitably sweep in First Amendment-protected beliefs, associations, and speech” aclumaine.org. NSPM-7 stops just short of outright criminalizing membership in disfavored groups – but by branding them with the scarlet “terror” label, it achieves much the same effect through fear and stigma.

Already, real-world consequences are piling up. Progressive nonprofits report a chilling effect on donors and volunteers, who now worry that supporting certain causes could land them on an FBI list. Activists have received visits from JTTF agents at their homes, thinly veiled “check-ins” that civil liberties groups say are pure intimidation aclumaine.org. Federal prosecutors, meanwhile, are dusting off broad statutes – from “conspiracy against rights” (a Civil War–era law) to “material support for terrorism” – to see how they might be applied to domestic dissidents. The memo explicitly urges prioritizing such charges mofo.com. The material support law (18 U.S.C. §2339A), for instance, could theoretically be used against someone who unknowingly gave a bus fare or a meal to an activist later involved in a violent protest – an alarming prospect noted by the Brennan Center. “Buying a sandwich for an activist… or lending a computer to print pamphlets… could all potentially be considered material support,” the Brennan Center warned, if domestic groups were treated like foreign terrorist organizations brennancenter.org.

In short, NSPM-7 has turned the tools of counterterrorism inward to police the realm of ideas. What had been experimental or fringe surveillance practices – from social media monitoring of protests to cross-database profiling – are now being pressed into mainstream use by federal agencies brennancenter.org. To many experts, this represents a dangerous normalization of “cognitive warfare” against a government’s own citizens. It’s a strategy not aimed just at stopping violent acts, but at managing how people think and whom they associate with. And that has set off alarm bells beyond the activist community. “They’re conflating ideology with terrorism, and that’s a road we’ve been down before – it never ends well,” noted a former FBI agent, invoking the memory of COINTELPRO and other Cold War–era abuses. Back then, the government justified spying on civil rights leaders and Vietnam War critics by branding them as communist-inspired threats. Now, a half-century later, a new generation of “belief police” has arisen in Washington, armed with far more powerful technologies.



The Trump Doctrine of Loyalty

NSPM-7 did not emerge in a vacuum. It was the product of a broader doctrine under Donald Trump – a worldview that demanded unquestioning loyalty to his person and policies, and sought to purge or punish those who dissented. From his first days in office, Trump exhibited authoritarian instincts, but by his second term (after 2024) these tendencies became even more pronounced. NSPM-7, with its all-encompassing dragnet for ideological opponents, fits neatly into a pattern of executive actions that consolidated power and eroded institutional checks.

Politicizing Intelligence and Law Enforcement: One hallmark of Trump’s approach was the systematic politicizationof agencies traditionally seen as apolitical. In 2020, a DHS whistleblower revealed that Trump appointees had pressured analysts to downplay the threat of white supremacist violence and instead inflate the danger of “far-left” groups pbs.org. That whistleblower, Brian Murphy, testified he was instructed to alter intelligence assessments to suit the president’s rhetoric pbs.org. Such manipulation set the stage for NSPM-7: the administration had already signaled that it wanted the FBI and DHS to focus on left-wing activists as the top domestic enemies, facts be damned. Once back in power, Trump wasted no time installing loyalists to ensure his orders would be followed. He appointed former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi – a staunch ally – to lead the Justice Department holtzmanvogel.com. At DHS, he tapped figures like Kristi Noem to spearhead “government efficiency” efforts that actually centralized data control under the White House theguardian.com. Even the IRS was not spared: Trump fired the IRS commissioner and put a loyalist (Scott Bessent) in an acting role democracydocket.com, in order to weaponize tax enforcement against his foes.

Under this regime, NSPM-7 became a multi-agency sword of Damocles hanging over civil society. The White House Domestic Policy Council and National Security Council staff merged in function, blurring lines between national security and partisan interest. Notably, hardline advisor Stephen Miller emerged as a key architect of the crackdown. According to multiple officials, Miller was “deeply involved” in reviewing agencies’ investigations into the financial networks of what the administration labeled “domestic terror networks” – including nonprofits and even universities reuters.com. Miller took a “hands-on” role and received regular updates from the National Joint Terrorism Task Force, sharing recommendations with Trump directly reuters.com. This effectively bypassed the normal hierarchy: rather than career officials driving threat priorities, a political aide in the West Wing steered terror investigations toward the president’s adversaries. “Miller is Trump’s chief adviser on the issue,” a White House source told Reuters, describing how JTTF findings and Treasury data were funneled to the Oval Office reuters.com.

Loyalty Over Law: Trump’s doctrine also extended to an expectation that agencies would “obey in advance” – to borrow Vladeck’s phrase – anticipating the president’s desires and shaping their actions to please him. Those who did not were removed. For example, when initial IRS leadership reportedly hesitated to target liberal foundations, Trump replaced them until he found someone like Bessent, who “asserted increased control” by firing senior IRS officials and was “supportive of... strip[ping] Harvard’s tax-exempt status,”aligning with Trump’s vendettas democracydocket.com. This created a chilling environment within government: agents and prosecutors knew their careers might hinge on pursuing the “right” (politically convenient) targets. NSPM-7 gave them broad authority to do so. It essentially said: Go after anyone who opposes us and find a legal pretext. As one analysis noted, the memo “calls for criminal investigations and other legal consequences based on beliefs expressed… raising significant First Amendment issues” arnoldporter.com. But for Trump’s inner circle, constitutional qualms were brushed aside in favor of demonstrating absolute loyalty to the president’s agenda.

This approach has drawn direct historical parallels. Sen. Slotkin explicitly likened NSPM-7 to tactics used in authoritarian states, warning that it let the president act as “judge, jury and executioner” over political opponents michiganadvance.com. Journalists and scholars have compared Trump’s rhetoric of “domestic enemies” to McCarthyism, when in the 1950s U.S. officials compiled secret blacklists of alleged communists (often just left-leaning intellectuals or activists) and ruined lives without due process. Then, as now, the term “un-American” was wielded to silence dissent. Trump’s invocation of “anti-Americanism” as a terrorist indicator brennancenter.org is a direct echo of McCarthy-era loyalty tests. The COINTELPRO program of the 1960s and ’70s is another eerie precedent: the FBI, under J. Edgar Hoover, orchestrated a “counterintelligence” campaign to “disrupt, discredit, and destroy” domestic political movements – from civil rights groups to antiwar organizers – primarily because Hoover viewed them as subversive threats to the status quo. That campaign involved illegal surveillance, planting false media stories, and using IRS audits to harass activists. Today, NSPM-7 has formalized a similar mandate to “investigate and disrupt” networks that “foment political violence”, with language so broad it easily encompasses peaceful dissent arnoldporter.com. Trump has effectively resurrected COINTELPRO under a new name, with modern tools. As the Arnold & Porter law firm memo to clients bluntly stated: “The stakes are high.” DOJ now “intends to target tax-exempt organizations and their funders for investigation and potential criminal prosecution, including based on activities... protected by the First Amendment” democracydocket.com. It’s hard to imagine a clearer sign of authoritarian drift.

Weaponizing Fear Narratives: The Trump team’s justifications for these extraordinary measures rely on stoking fear – a classic strategy to override objections and rally public support. In 2025, they pointed to violent flashpoints (some real, some exaggerated) and spun a tale of an imminent domestic insurgency. A senior DHS official claimed “left-wing organizations have… arranged drop points for weapons” and orchestrated ambushes on police michiganadvance.com. President Trump himself thundered in speeches about “radical left thugs” and insisted that groups like Black Lives Matter or antifascist protesters were tearing America apart. These assertions were largely unsupported by evidence – violent incidents at protests were typically isolated and not centrally coordinated, as law enforcement assessments quietly acknowledged brennancenter.org. Yet the politics of fear proved effective. By inflating a specter of domestic chaos (“American cities under siege by the left!”), Trump sought to justify what one commentator dubbed a rolling “state of exception” – effectively, a permanent emergency in which normal legal limits on executive power don’t apply. In such an atmosphere, policies like NSPM-7 can be cast as tough but necessary. Courts historically give the government more leeway during security “emergencies,” and Trump’s rhetoric aimed to manufacture exactly that perception.

Legal experts have indeed voiced concern that Trump was creating conditions for a perpetual emergency. “One called NSPM-7 ‘a greater infringement on freedoms than the Patriot Act,’” investigative reporter Ken Klippenstein noted, referring to a U.S. senator’s alarm over the secret watchlists and sweeping powers involved truthout.orgtruthout.org. The PATRIOT Act, passed after 9/11, greatly expanded surveillance and reduced oversight in the name of counterterrorism – but even it did not explicitly criminalize domestic ideologies. NSPM-7 goes further by effectively institutionalizing an internal enemy and directing an all-fronts assault against it. Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology observed that this blurs the line between normal politics and insurgency: it risks treating any opposition movement as an enemy combatant force. That concept – politics as warfare – is the hallmark of authoritarian governance. Trump’s frequent references to “the enemy within” and labeling of the press and Democrats as traitors were rhetorical foreshadowing. With NSPM-7, those words hardened into policy. The President granted himself the unilateral power to decide which domestic groups are terrorists (with no transparent criteria or review), and then unleashed agencies to crush them michiganadvance.com. It’s an extreme personalization of power: loyalty to Trump’s line becomes the test of legitimacy, and those who fail it become targets of the state.

The authoritarian parallels are hard to ignore. Historians point to the Reichstag Fire Decree of 1933, when Hitler’s government used the pretext of a supposed communist plot to suspend civil liberties and round up opposition – a drastic example, but a case where defining an internal enemy paved the way for dictatorship. The United States is nowhere near that dark threshold, but civil rights advocates stress that vigilance is needed. “Neither the law nor the facts support this premise,” the Brennan Center wrote of Trump’s anti-“antifa” campaign, “and court challenges are inevitable” brennancenter.org. Lawsuits are indeed mounting. Over 100 nonprofit organizations, including stalwarts like the Ford Foundation and the ACLU, have banded together to push back on what they call an unprecedented attack on the philanthropic sector democracydocket.com. They argue that using counterterrorism powers in this manner “undermine[s] our democracy” by chilling free association and advocacy. How the courts will rule remains to be seen, but what’s clear is that NSPM-7 encapsulates the Trump Doctrine of Loyalty: a government that demands ideological allegiance and is willing to marshal all instruments of national power against those who refuse to bend the knee.



War Preparation: Authoritarianism at Home and Abroad

Beyond its immediate impact on domestic dissent, NSPM-7 carries profound implications for the future – especially in the context of international conflict. By normalizing ideological surveillance and suppression, the framework could be readily repurposed for wartime mobilization and propaganda. History shows that when nations go to war, internal dissent often becomes a prime target. World War I had the Espionage Act of 1917, used to jail Americans who spoke against the draft or the war effort. World War II saw the internment of Japanese Americans amid fears of an “enemy within.” The Cold War era justified loyalty oaths and blacklists in the name of anti-communism. What Trump’s NSPM-7 does is lay the groundwork for a similar domestic clampdown under the banner of fighting “terrorism” – a banner that can be expanded or redirected as needed.

Paving the Way for Conflict with Adversaries: Consider a scenario of heightened confrontation or war with a major power like China or Russia. The U.S. government would likely invoke national unity and security at all costs. Under NSPM-7’s logic, any American voices questioning the war strategy or advocating for peace could be smeared as pro-China or pro-Russia extremists. In fact, NSPM-7 already hints at foreign ties: it instructs the FBI-led task forces to also investigate “Foreign Agent Registration Act” (FARA) violations linked to domestic political violence. In plainer terms, it raises suspicion that left-wing groups might be backed by foreign governments. Indeed, Stephen Miller reportedly scrutinized whether liberal nonprofits had “foreign principals” or funding that could trigger FARA enforcement holtzmanvogel.com. This dovetails with a classic wartime narrative – the idea that dissenters are not just misguided fellow citizens but agents of the enemy. During debate in Congress in late 2025, Sen. Slotkin revealed that the administration had declared the U.S. to be in “a non-international armed conflict” against certain terrorist groups in the Caribbean and refused to disclose who they were michiganadvance.com. If such a posture were applied domestically, one can imagine secret lists of “subversive” organizations supposedly aligned with Beijing or Moscow, used to justify sweeping arrests or censorship in a wartime setting.

Analysts have warned that Trump’s domestic policies are increasingly intertwined with his foreign hawk agenda. A report by the Atlantic Council noted that hardliners in the administration see internal dissent over foreign policy as something to neutralize, lest it weaken America’s resolve in a great-power showdown. This mirrors what autocratic regimes do: in Russia’s current war on Ukraine, Putin’s government has revived Soviet-style tactics to quash anti-war voices (branding them traitors or “foreign agents,” and even using forced psychiatric treatment) yahoo.com. China too, in times of crisis (like after Hong Kong protests), amps up censorship and paints protesters as Western pawns. The alarming development is that such tactics are creeping into U.S. governance. When Trump labels opponents as “un-American”or “supporters of the enemy,” he’s priming the public to accept that free speech can be sacrificed for security. NSPM-7 gives him the bureaucratic means to act on that when the next crisis hits.

Cognitive Warfare and Conditioning: Military strategists talk of “cognitive warfare” – battles to influence what people think and believe. While that term usually refers to hostile powers targeting each other’s populations with propaganda, it also describes a government’s efforts to solidify control over its own populace’s mindset. NSPM-7 can be seen as an instrument of cognitive warfare turned inward. By redefining certain ideologies as threats, it conditions citizens to associate those beliefs with danger and treason. Over time, this can alter behavior: people may self-censor or distance themselves from perfectly legal movements (for racial justice, environmental reform, etc.) for fear of being tagged as extremists. As one free expression group, FIRE, noted, Trump’s approach “conflate[s] protected speech with violence”and thereby tries to “silence dissent” democracydocket.com. This is a subtler form of social control – not locking everyone up, but making them police their own thoughts. It’s a logic well understood in surveillance states. In China, for instance, the combination of high-tech monitoring and social credit blacklists means many citizens avoid speaking out, having internalized the risks.

Under NSPM-7, American society risks a step in that direction: a “democratic” country where ideological conformity is equated with patriotism, and deviation becomes suspect. Trump’s memo explicitly frames adhering to “traditional”views on family, religion, etc., as implicitly patriotic – and conversely, advocating progressive views as potentially seditious brennancenter.org. This dichotomy sends a clear message: to be a loyal American, stick to the sanctioned belief system. It’s a dramatic inversion of the American ideal that dissent is patriotic. Instead, dissent is cast as a seed of terrorism. Such psychological normalization can have lasting impact. Even if a future administration rescinds the memo, the machinery – both technological and bureaucratic – may remain, and so might the chilling precedent.

Ready-Made Machinery for the Next Crisis: Perhaps the most concerning aspect is how easily NSPM-7’s framework could be inherited and reused by successors. Authoritarian-leaning leaders of any stripe would find it tempting. The memorandum has already set up interagency task forces, data-sharing pipelines, and investigative units laser-focused on ideological offenses. It has encouraged collaboration between law enforcement and financial regulators to choke off funding for targeted groups holtzmanvogel.com. It even has the IRS compiling dossiers to potentially strip organizations of tax-exempt status or hit their officers with charges arnoldporter.com. A new president could take office, point this machinery at a different set of “undesirables,” and press Go. For example, a left-wing president might—hypothetically—decide far-right militias or nationalist groups constitute the prime threat and use the same tools to suppress them (though those typically commit actual violence, making the case less fabricated). The principle at stake is that NSPM-7 erodes neutral rule-of-law safeguards and replaces them with an arbitrary, executive-driven system. What one president uses against environmental activists, another could use against gun owners, and so on. That slippery slope is why even organizations not directly in Trump’s crosshairs have condemned the memo. “No matter where civil society groups and activists fall across the ideological spectrum… everyone’s First Amendment rights would be at risk,” the ACLU warned aclumaine.org if a domestic terror designation regime takes hold.

This is not theoretical. By late 2025, Trump’s White House had already openly threatened to investigate or punish specific entities: the Open Society Foundations (liberal philanthropies of George Soros), the Southern Poverty Law Center(which tracks hate groups), even ActBlue (a mainstream Democratic fundraising platform). A Reuters investigation revealed that a secret White House list of targets included those groups and more – such as Indivisible, a grassroots network opposing Trump’s policies, and a prominent immigrant-rights organization in Los Angeles reuters.com. “The goal is to destabilize Soros’ network,” one official admitted bluntly. This is a political vendetta wearing the clothes of counterterrorism. Should an external war or national emergency arise, the concern is that this apparatus would be turned not just on longstanding Trump nemeses, but on journalists, opposition politicians, and ordinary citizens who voice criticism. Already, there are reports of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) officers being redeployed from immigration duties to surveil and infiltrate activist groups under NSPM-7’s mandate reuters.com. During one late 2025 incident, ICE agents even subpoenaed social media data of users who tracked government detention centers truthout.org – a sign that intelligence tools meant for external threats are being flipped inward to monitor domestic narratives.

All told, NSPM-7 is preparing the domestic battlefield in a way the United States has rarely seen in peacetime. It treats the country’s own civil sphere as something to be “hardened” and “cleansed” of subversive ideas in advance of looming conflicts. Given rising tensions internationally, one can’t help but see parallels to the run-up of past wars, when governments systematically narrowed the Overton window of acceptable opinion. Trump’s memorandum might label itself as counterterrorism, but its deeper logic is about wartime governance: rallying the nation under a unifying (and imposed) ideology, while neutralizing those who might “sap morale” or challenge the official narrative when the cannons fire. In an era of AI-enhanced surveillance, digital IDs, and instantaneous data-sharing, the tools to do this are more potent than ever. States are, as one report put it, “assembling a powerful digital arsenal to pre-empt, suppress, and erase dissent” – from AI-driven facial recognition that flags “suspicious” gatherings, to centralized biometric IDs that can be used to track and control citizens’ movements globalgovernance.eu. The U.S. has historically restrained itself from these extremes on home soil. The question now is: will that restraint hold, or has NSPM-7 accelerated a slide toward the security state mindset that our foreign adversaries would welcome?



Conclusion

When a government starts scanning its citizens’ beliefs for threats, democracy itself is on borrowed time. NSPM-7 may be couched in the language of security – “countering domestic terrorism” – but its true legacy is the normalization of ideological surveillance and control in American life. In just a few short months, this little-known memorandum has sown fear through the nonprofit world, encouraged agencies to build dossiers on activists and donors, and carved out secret powers for the president and his aides to label domestic opponents as terrorists democracydocket.com michiganadvance.com. It represents a dramatic leap toward a paradigm where loyalty to the leader’s narrative becomes a test of one’s legitimacy as a citizen. As one prominent rights advocate observed, “no president can rewrite the Constitution” – our freedoms of belief, speech, and association are supposed to be inalienable aclumaine.org aclumaine.org. Yet, through NSPM-7, an ambitious president has found a way to rewrite the safeguards in practice, using fear to chip away at the very idea of a loyal opposition.

The implications go beyond one man or one administration. The machinery of authoritarianism – once put in motion – takes on a life of its own. Psychological conditioning has begun: millions of Americans are now implicitly told that certain viewpoints (whether about capitalism, religion, or social justice) put them under suspicion of terrorism brennancenter.org. This is how freedom erodes, not with a sudden coup, but with a steady narrowing of the space for dissent, rationalized by an exaggerated threat. “The stakes are high,” warned Arnold & Porter’s memo to clients democracydocket.com – not only for those immediately targeted, but for the precedent it sets. If left unchecked, NSPM-7’s approach could be a dress rehearsal for even more draconian measures in times of chaos. Imagine a future crisis where a president invokes this model to suspend protests or censor media in the name of unity. The legal and institutional groundwork would already be laid.

It falls now to the courts, to Congress, and to civil society to challenge this dangerous normalization. Lawsuits are already arguing that NSPM-7’s implementation violates the First Amendment and statutory limits (for instance, the ban on White House interference in IRS matters democracydocket.com). Congress, at minimum, can demand transparency – as Sen. Slotkin did – shining light on secret watchlists and forcing debate on what defines domestic “terror” michiganadvance.com. And everyday Americans, regardless of political stripe, have a stake in rejecting the premise that our government should patrol the thoughts in our heads. As history shows, powers established to target one group today can all too easily be turned on another tomorrow.

In a haunting commentary, legal scholars have pointed out that authoritarianism rarely announces itself with fanfare. It creeps in through administrative directives, national security decrees, and public apathy. NSPM-7 may have a dry name and a bureaucratic veneer, but it signals an inflection point: the moment when the United States government officially equated belief with threat. “We must not let ourselves be cowed,” urged the ACLU’s Hina Shamsi in response to the memo aclumaine.org. Because if we do – if society accepts the logic that only state-approved ideologies are safe – then the battle is already lost. The scaffolding of an Orwellian state is being assembled in broad daylight. Dismantling it will require vigilance, courage, and an unwavering reminder that free thought is not a security liability – it is the foundation of American security. In the end, how the story of NSPM-7 concludes will test whether that foundation can still hold firm, or whether belief itself will be subjugated to the iron grip of power.



