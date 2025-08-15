YOU are the Target in NATO's Cognitive Warfare Program - with Thomas Fazi

🧨 He’s being silenced—for opposing NATO’s war narrative. Now he speaks out.



Journalist and political analyst Thomas Fazi is one of the few public intellectuals in Europe willing to expose how NATO, the EU, and Western governments are manufacturing consent for endless war—and how dissenters like him are targeted, digitally suffocated, and defamed.



🎯 In this explosive interview, we discuss:



👉 How NATO’s “cognitive warfare” doctrine justifies domestic propaganda and psychological ops

👉 The EU’s censorship-industrial complex: soft power meets hard suppression

👉 Coordinated disinformation campaigns aimed not at enemies—but at critics

👉 Why algorithms, funding networks, and think tank pressure converge to make open debate almost impossible

👉 And what it’s like to live under constant attack—not for lying, but for telling the truth too early

If you’ve ever suspected your worldview is being manipulated—this is your confirmation.



📌 Share it while you still can.



🎯 Further Links:

Cognitive Warfare:

https://karat.substack.com/p/cognitive-warfare?r=1fs9b



👉 Kaja Kallas: https://youtu.be/6bTRvGXreYI

👉 Your Iphone is a Snitch: https://youtu.be/EPWHw3VxXCs

👉 You are the target: https://youtu.be/9GUAI4KB6VQ

👉 European Council Resolution CSFP: https://youtu.be/r28AxyJoSPM

👉 Ivan Katchanovski, US Coup in Ukraine: https://youtu.be/fz-5nuPJ-I4

👉 Noam Chomsky: https://youtu.be/QplHaF4Ii_Y

👉 Patrik Baab: https://youtu.be/AJZMb8KxGn4

👉 Economic Hitman: https://youtu.be/IGEBRG8kIvo

👉 Nord stream attack: https://youtu.be/91WoRwDsnc0



Time Stamps:

00:00 Intro

07:40 Who is Thomas Fazi

09:30 Silencing critical voices

22:25 Criminalising dissent

38:30 Standing Army

01:03:00 How the Petro Dollar maintains the US Empire

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