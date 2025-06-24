YOU Are the Threat Now!

What if your tweet, blog post, or video—not violence, not espionage, just words—could get you sanctioned, deplatformed, or financially frozen?

In this powerful exposé, I break down Council Decision (CFSP) 2025/966, the EU law that quietly turned dissent into a punishable offense. Through real-world examples, I explore how speech is now reframed as hybrid warfare, how NATO’s cognitive warfare programs are being redirected inward, and how wars in Ukraine and Iran are driving an authoritarian shift that affects everyone—not just in Europe, but across the West.

This isn’t just about policy. It’s about psychology, behavior, and control.

Watch to understand:

* Why online speech is now treated like a security threat.

* What Council Decision (CFSP) 2025/966 is.

* How NATO’s cognitive warfare program is being used against its own citizens.

* What this means for journalists, activists, and you.

* The chilling tactics being used to silence criticism of war.

Read the full deep-dive report on Substack (with names, documents, and screenshots): 👉 https://karat.substack.com/p/when-truth-becomes-treason

👉 https://karat.substack.com/p/cognitive-warfare

YOU are the target:

Your iPhone ins now a AI Snitch:

