Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack
SaltCubeAnalytics
Your new iPhone’s AI is Spying on You — And Apple Built It That Way
0:00
-18:47

Your new iPhone’s AI is Spying on You — And Apple Built It That Way

Thomas Karat's avatar
Thomas Karat
May 04, 2025

Your iPhone Is No Longer Yours. It’s Watching You. Apple’s iPhone 16 isn’t a phone. It’s a surveillance node wrapped in aluminum and marketed as a privacy miracle.

In this critical exposé, we break down how Apple has turned your “most personal device” into a silent partner for law enforcement — using on-device AI to scan your photos, read your messages, predict your behavior, and flag you without your knowledge.

🔒 End-to-end encryption? Neutralized.
📸 Your images? Categorized and weaponized.
📩 Your texts? Parsed by an algorithm before you even hit send.
🚓 Cooperation with law enforcement? Built in by design.

🔥 Topics Covered:
How Apple killed encryption with on-device scanning
Why “on-device privacy” is the most dangerous lie in tech
The predictive policing model built into your iPhone
Real-world consequences, false flags, and silent reporting
Why you’re no longer the user — you’re the subject.

⚠️ This is the future of digital control. And it’s already in your hand.
🔔 Subscribe for more investigative deep-dives.
💬 Comment below: Did Apple betray its users? Or is this the cost of “safety”?

Links mentioned: 
YOU are the target (Digital Fingerprinting) https://youtu.be/9GUAI4KB6VQ

Substack Article about iPhone 16 and its surveillance AI: https://open.substack.com/pub/karat/p/your-iphones-new-ai-is-spying-on?r=1fs9b&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

Send a text

Don't forget to follow or subscribe to our Podcasts on your favorite platform so you never miss an update. If you loved it, leave us a review and let us know what you think!

You can follow us on YouTube, Twitter (X), TikTok, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and many more.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karat · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture