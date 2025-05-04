Your new iPhone’s AI is Spying on You — And Apple Built It That Way

Your iPhone Is No Longer Yours. It’s Watching You. Apple’s iPhone 16 isn’t a phone. It’s a surveillance node wrapped in aluminum and marketed as a privacy miracle.



In this critical exposé, we break down how Apple has turned your “most personal device” into a silent partner for law enforcement — using on-device AI to scan your photos, read your messages, predict your behavior, and flag you without your knowledge.



🔒 End-to-end encryption? Neutralized.

📸 Your images? Categorized and weaponized.

📩 Your texts? Parsed by an algorithm before you even hit send.

🚓 Cooperation with law enforcement? Built in by design.



🔥 Topics Covered:

How Apple killed encryption with on-device scanning

Why “on-device privacy” is the most dangerous lie in tech

The predictive policing model built into your iPhone

Real-world consequences, false flags, and silent reporting

Why you’re no longer the user — you’re the subject.



⚠️ This is the future of digital control. And it’s already in your hand.

🔔 Subscribe for more investigative deep-dives.

💬 Comment below: Did Apple betray its users? Or is this the cost of “safety”?



Links mentioned:

YOU are the target (Digital Fingerprinting) https://youtu.be/9GUAI4KB6VQ



Substack Article about iPhone 16 and its surveillance AI: https://open.substack.com/pub/karat/p/your-iphones-new-ai-is-spying-on?r=1fs9b&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

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