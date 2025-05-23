Your Tesla Is Just As Bad As iPhone 16 - and here is why #Tesla #iPhone16 #ElonMusk #Apple

🚨 Tesla is just as bad as iPhone 16 — here’s why. 🚨



Think Tesla is just a car company? Think again.In this eye-opening long-form video, we break down how Tesla, like Apple with the iPhone 16, has evolved into a data-harvesting machine — turning every driver into a moving node in the surveillance economy.



From nine exterior cameras to in-cabin radar tracking your heartbeat, facial recognition analyzing your emotions, and remote over-the-air controls, Tesla is quietly building one of the most powerful surveillance networks on Earth. But they’re not alone.



We expose how Elon Musk’s Tesla like Apple’s iPhone 16 are leading Big Tech’s march into your private life — and how governments, advertisers, insurers, and even employers are lining up to buy access to that intimate data.



🔥 In this video, we cover:

✅ How Tesla’s Summon, Autopilot, and Smart Summon can be remotely disabled or geo-fenced

✅ How your emotional and biometric data could shape insurance premiums, employment decisions, and advertising

✅ How Tesla’s AI systems and live-feed cameras risk turning every car into a surveillance weapon

✅ Why Apple’s iPhone 16 mirrors the same invasive data practices — and why no one is safe

✅ How the auto industry and Big Tech are normalizing total consumer surveillance



⚠️ This is NOT science fiction. This is happening right now.And the worst part? Most people don’t even realize they’ve already opted in.



👁️ Watch the full investigation and get the untold story they won’t cover in mainstream media.



📩 For the deep-dive sources, documents, and extended analysis, read the companion article on Substack:

https://karat.substack.com/p/your-tesla-is-just-as-bad-as-your?r=1fs9b



⚠️ Critical analysis of iPhone 16: https://youtu.be/EPWHw3VxXCs

⚠️ Critical analysis of Chat GPT: https://youtu.be/52aKHRKouzE



👉 Watch now. Share widely. Subscribe for more critical tech exposés.



#Tesla #iPhone16 #ElonMusk #Apple #SurveillanceCapitalism #DataPrivacy #BigTech #AI #SmartCars #PrivacyRights

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