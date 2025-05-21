Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Kirsch's avatar
John Kirsch
1d

The iconic photo of the bloodied, defiant Trump with the flag is too good to be true.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ashur Davida's avatar
Ashur Davida
1d

did the perps plot to kill bystanders to buttress the assasination narrative. My uneducated absent forensic guess is that Trump's ear should have shown more damage from an AR-15 graze.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture