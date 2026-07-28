Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

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Part B of geopublichealth100@'s avatar
Part B of geopublichealth100@
14h

Phone based Faraday bags in the meantime. Repeat after me!

Sigh....

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Kojo's avatar
Kojo
10hEdited

And that is how the genocidal israeli regime manages to bomb to bits the churches and christian holy shrines in Palestine and Lebanon....while securing political support and media support from Christians in the US whose taxes pay for the israeli destruction.

Targeted brain washing.

Folks, step away from Facebook, Snapchat and all these other personal profiling and tracking and mind control machines that are being marketed as "free social media apps"! For your own good. The entire purpose of those things is to, as "apps" sit in your phone collecting data on on your location, whether you are paying attention to the phone, how close you are to the phone, what is in your calendar, who is in your list of contacts, what other devices are present on your home wifi network, what time you are awake, what time you are at home, at work, at church. That is what is inside all those permissions that the apps require, including the vaguely defined "diagnostics", which basically means recording your interactions with the app- keylogging on steroids.

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