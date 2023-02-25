Welcome to a space where critical voices break through the noise. Here, you’ll find in-depth interviews with thought leaders who challenge mainstream narratives and sharp analysis that unpacks the true motives of those driving them—decoding the spin, without compromising the truth.

About the Author

With decades of experience in senior management roles within the corporate world, Thomas Karat brings a unique lens to his analysis of global affairs. Holding an MSc in Behaviour Analysis from Manchester Metropolitan University, his academic research focused on deception in high-stakes business negotiations, drawing insights from 30 senior executives at one of the world’s largest corporations.

Today, as an analyst, he has consciously chosen to focus on two of the world’s most contentious crises: the Israel/Palestine conflict and the war in Ukraine. He believes that the higher the stakes, the more profound the insights into human behaviour and power dynamics, making these topics critical grounds for understanding the truths often hidden beneath official narratives.

Worth watching:

What You’ll find here

Interviews with Global Insiders : Dive into revealing conversations with diplomats, academics, intelligence insiders, and other critical thinkers who aren’t afraid to question conventional wisdom. These thought-provoking dialogues give you direct access to perspectives that often stand in contrast to mainstream narratives.

In-Depth Analysis of Global Narratives : Using a behavioral lens, [Author’s Name] dissects the statements, actions, and strategies of global leaders, exposing the subtle cues and hidden motives behind the headlines. Each analysis aims to unravel the layers of propaganda and deception, empowering you to see beyond surface-level news.

Insights That Challenge the Status Quo : This isn’t just news—it’s a closer look at the forces shaping global opinion and policy, designed to provoke critical thinking and offer a deeper understanding of the world around us.

Practical Takeaways: Alongside engaging content, you’ll uncover practical techniques for reading between the lines—whether it’s interpreting a politician’s body language, identifying subtle biases in news reports, or recognising the markers of propaganda. Some articles and interviews are specifically designed to equip you with analytical tools and insights, helping you develop a sharper eye for deception and a deeper understanding of the narratives shaping today’s world.

Why this matters

In a world saturated with spin, selective truths, and hidden agendas, it’s becoming harder to discern what’s real and who to trust. This Newsletter aims to cut through the noise, giving you access to perspectives that challenge dominant narratives and equipping you with the tools to see beyond surface-level news. By uncovering the motivations and tactics behind today’s biggest stories, this space empowers you to approach global events with a critical eye and a well-informed skepticism—because understanding the forces shaping our world shouldn’t be reserved for those in power. This matters because your perspective matters.

Who is it for

This Newsletter is tailored for curious professionals, critical thinkers, and global citizens who seek more than surface-level narratives. It’s for those in business and leadership roles who recognize the value of understanding global politics and human behavior—whether to enhance decision-making, anticipate market shifts, or navigate high-stakes negotiations. It’s also a resource for analysts, consultants, and politically engaged readers eager to hear from experts who challenge mainstream perspectives. If you’re looking to gain deeper insights into the motives behind global events, sharpen your skills in detecting bias and deception, or simply broaden your worldview with nuanced, independent interviews and analyses, you’ll find this Newsletter is crafted for you.