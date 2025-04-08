Thomas Karat’s Substack

March 2025

Two Wars, One Lie
How U.S. Interests Shape Your Perception of Global Conflicts
  
Ukraine vs. Gaza
Why People See the War in Ukraine One Way—and Gaza in Another
  
38:44
Ukraine and Media Manipulation
Who controls what you see? With Professor Glenn Diesen
  
 and 
Glenn Diesen
1:05:21
Cognitive Warfare
The Silent Coup Against YOUR Thoughts
  
The BBC’s Cowardice
How the Israel Lobby Silenced ‘Gaza: How to Survive a War Zone’
  
Made In America: The War In Ukraine
How Washington Engineered, Exploited, and Abandoned a War
  
February 2025

How to Recognise and Counter Zionist Propaganda
A Psychology-Based Approach
  
Google: The CIA's Trojan Horse in the Digital Age
A Surveillance Behemoth Disguised as Innovation
  
The Hidden Architects of Reality
How PR Firms, Spin Doctors, and Politicians Manipulate Public Perception
  
How To Rebrand A Terrorist
A Critical Examination of Psychological Strategies and U.S. Geopolitical Motivations
  
