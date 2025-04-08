Thomas Karat’s Substack
How the New York Times Is Manufacturing Consent for War
A practical analysis
Apr 8
•
Thomas Karat
25
1
29:44
Digital Fingerprinting & Profiling
The Invisible Empire of Propaganda
Apr 4
•
Thomas Karat
30
March 2025
Two Wars, One Lie
How U.S. Interests Shape Your Perception of Global Conflicts
Mar 28
•
Thomas Karat
23
Ukraine vs. Gaza
Why People See the War in Ukraine One Way—and Gaza in Another
Mar 24
•
Thomas Karat
34
38:44
Ukraine and Media Manipulation
Who controls what you see? With Professor Glenn Diesen
Mar 21
•
Thomas Karat
and
Glenn Diesen
29
1:05:21
Cognitive Warfare
The Silent Coup Against YOUR Thoughts
Mar 14
•
Thomas Karat
38
The BBC’s Cowardice
How the Israel Lobby Silenced ‘Gaza: How to Survive a War Zone’
Mar 7
•
Thomas Karat
22
Made In America: The War In Ukraine
How Washington Engineered, Exploited, and Abandoned a War
Mar 3
•
Thomas Karat
22
February 2025
How to Recognise and Counter Zionist Propaganda
A Psychology-Based Approach
Feb 28
•
Thomas Karat
44
Google: The CIA's Trojan Horse in the Digital Age
A Surveillance Behemoth Disguised as Innovation
Feb 21
•
Thomas Karat
18
The Hidden Architects of Reality
How PR Firms, Spin Doctors, and Politicians Manipulate Public Perception
Feb 14
•
Thomas Karat
16
How To Rebrand A Terrorist
A Critical Examination of Psychological Strategies and U.S. Geopolitical Motivations
Feb 7
•
Thomas Karat
6
