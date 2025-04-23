Thomas Karat’s Substack

Bunnies, Blood, and Burned Witches

When a Pope dies on Easter Monday
Thomas Karat
Apr 23, 2025
Pope Francis died—one day after the Resurrection. Just a coincidence? Or a cosmic irony played by history itself? This video uncovers the stolen, buried, and burned origins of Easter. From blood-painted eggs and fertility goddesses to inquisitions, empire, and the Vatican’s obsession with bones—we follow the trail of myth, power, and erasure.

🔻 Topics explored:
- Who really owned the resurrection myth
- The forgotten goddess Eostre and the sacred hare
- Why the Church rewrote the calendar itself
- Scroll burnings, witch trials, and theological empire-building
- Why the Pope dying after the miracle matters more than it seems

🔥 If you’ve ever wondered what lies beneath the ritual... this is where the bones are buried.

👉 Follow me on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@saltcubeanalytics

