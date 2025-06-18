Could Israel Attack an US Aircraft Carrier and Blame it on Iran as a False Flag Operation?

"This War Was Never About Nukes – It Was Scripted"

There is a backstory to the strikes on Iran that has nothing to do with what you’re hearing in the media today.

Not nukes. Not threats.

And certainly not “preemption.”

On June 13, Israel launched a surprise strike on Iran. The world was told it was “preemptive.”

But let’s drop the euphemism: this wasn’t preemption — it was execution.

And what you’re about to hear will leave no doubt:

This war was staged.

Planned.

Step by step.

The playbook? Already written.

Brookings Institution’s infamous 2009 report: "Which Path to Persia?"

Wesley Clark’s post-9/11 memo: a roadmap to take out 7 countries in 5 years. Iran was always the endgame.

We’re watching that plan unfold — just a little behind schedule.

What just happened was not a response to Iranian aggression.

There was no imminent threat.

Even Trump’s own intelligence chief said it: Iran has no nuclear weapons, and wasn’t building one.

So why this war?

Because it's the same old game:

→ War, branded as self-defense.

→ Provocations, spun into retaliation.

→ Media complicity, used to manufacture consent.

The real tools of regime change aren't just bombs.

They're lies.

Narrative control.

And strategic deception.

In fact, a month-long con — jointly orchestrated by Israel and the U.S. — lulled Iran into believing diplomacy was alive.

Iran’s commanders stayed put.

And then — they were eliminated.

Mission complete.

Now ask yourself this:

If the U.S. hasn’t pulled the trigger yet, why are they sharing intelligence, supplying weapons, and running point on the deception?

Because they’re setting the stage — for a war they’ll pretend to be dragged into.

Just like the media is already asking: "Will the US get pulled into the war?" — as if it’s accidental.

It’s not.

They’ll fake the necessity.

They’ll sell it as unfortunate.

But the blueprint’s already in play.

Need proof?

In 1967, Israel attacked the USS Liberty — a U.S. intelligence ship.

They wounded 171 Americans.

And Washington covered it up.

And now?

Some are asking: what happens if a U.S. carrier is hit?

What if it’s a false flag, a replay of Liberty or Gulf of Tonkin — to justify direct U.S. entry into this war?

That’s not speculation. That’s precedent.

The truth is ugly — but it’s staring us in the face.

This isn't about defense.

This is about control — reshaping the region to cement U.S. hegemony, by any means necessary.

So before the next strike, before the next justification,

you need to see this clearly —

this war didn’t start last week. It started on paper, years ago.

