Ukraine and Media Manipulation

The war in Ukraine isn’t just being fought on the battlefield—it’s an information war, too. In this eye-opening discussion, we sit down with Professor Glenn Diesen to uncover how media manipulation, propaganda, and strategic messaging shape public perception of the conflict. Who controls the narrative? Why are some voices amplified while others are censored, shadow-banned, or de-platformed? And how does the Western media construct reality to serve geopolitical interests?

Not surprising we talk about propaganda — but not in the way most people think about it.

Because when I say the word *propaganda*, most people immediately picture some cartoonish enemy: a dictator on a poster, Soviet leaflets, or Orwellian newsreels. But here’s the twist — propaganda in our world, in YOUR world, doesn’t look like that. It doesn’t scream in your face. It whispers in your feed. It *feels* like truth.

In fact, the most effective propaganda is the kind you don’t even recognize as propaganda.

It’s not lies. It’s structure.

Take Ukraine, for example. You’ve heard the phrase **“unprovoked invasion”** a thousand times. It’s in every headline. It’s baked into every statement by every Western official. But have you ever stopped and asked yourself: *Why does that word matter so much?* Why are they so obsessed with using the term “unprovoked”?

Because if you accept the premise that it was unprovoked, then Russia is a villain. Full stop. No context. No negotiation. No history. And if you start *there*, you never ask about NATO expansion. You never ask about the 2014 Maidan coup. You never ask about the eight years of shelling in the Donbas.

