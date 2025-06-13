USComplicity in #IsraelIranWar? Evacuations, Nukes & Narrative Control Revealed

⚠️ WAR HAS BEGUN: On June 13th, Israel launched a massive preemptive strike on Iran — killing top commanders, bombing nuclear sites, and triggering a regional cascade that could spiral into full-scale war.

In this explosive episode, we break down Operation Rising Lion — the most aggressive Israeli military campaign since the 1980s — and the immediate Iranian retaliation that followed. With over 200 fighter jets striking 100+ targets and Iran launching waves of drones in response, the Middle East is once again on a knife’s edge.

But this isn't just a military story — it's a media and narrative war.

🔍 Why is the Western press still pretending the U.S. is a bystander?

🔍 What role did nuclear diplomacy sabotage play behind the scenes?

🔍 And who actually benefits from this "preemptive" chaos?

We expose the disinformation, the economic tremors, and the cynical timing — just days before a new round of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks.

🎯 This isn’t about Iran having a bomb. It’s about Israel dropping the narrative it couldn’t win — and replacing it with missiles.

