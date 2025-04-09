QatarGate and the Corruption Cartel Running Israel

Israel is being run like a cartel—one funded not just by local oligarchs or Western donors, but by foreign states with deep pockets and darker motives. The latest revelations—spilling out of the tangled double-scandal known as QatarGate and BibiLeaks —expose something bigger than garden-variety corruption. This is state capture in real time, with the stink of betrayal wafting all the way to the Prime Minister’s desk.

At the center of the storm is Benjamin Netanyahu, increasingly isolated and embattled, surrounded by loyalists who allegedly sold their influence to Qatar, even as the Gaza war rages. According to leaks and investigative reports, top aides like Jonathan Urich and Israel Einhorn allegedly took part in a coordinated propaganda effort—paid for by Qatari intermediaries—to promote Doha’s image as a responsible hostage negotiator, while sidelining Egyptian mediation efforts. This wasn’t PR. This was a foreign information operation embedded inside the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.

Enter Jay Footlik, a former Clinton advisor turned Qatari lobbyist, who reportedly funneled cash through Israeli intermediaries including Gil Berger and Shlomi Fogel. This money trail allegedly reached Israeli officials during wartime—a time when the Israeli public was told to rally behind its leadership, even as that leadership may have been auctioning off its strategic narrative.

The scandal deepened with the emergence of BibiLeaks—a cache of leaked internal communications and documents suggesting sensitive information was mishandled, or even leaked to external actors. The leak raises chilling questions: Was classified intelligence compromised in the service of a foreign-funded PR strategy? And who else knew?

The media wasn’t spared. Zvika Klein, editor at the Jerusalem Post, was arrested and interrogated. Though released, his name is now tied to a widening investigation into whether editorial lines were being shaped not by truth, but by Qatari checks.

This isn't just another Netanyahu scandal. It’s a revelation of a structural rot: foreign money flowing through networks of loyalists, PR agents, and media figures to rewrite the Israeli narrative—from within. And as usual, Netanyahu plays the victim, blaming the "deep state" while sitting at the heart of what looks increasingly like a deep betrayal of Israeli sovereignty.

The real question isn't whether Netanyahu survives this. It's what survives of Israel’s democracy when foreign interests and internal corruption fuse into one machine.



