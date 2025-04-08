How the New York Times Is Manufacturing Consent for War

What if the war in Ukraine isn’t just being fought with missiles — but with headlines, framing, and narrative timing?

In this episode, I dissect two high-profile New York Times articles that function less like journalism and more like state-sanctioned narrative engineering.Published over a year apart — February 2024 and March 2025 — these pieces unveil covert U.S. and CIA operations in Ukraine. But the question isn’t what they reveal. It’s why now? And why like this? This is not a story about Ukraine.This is a story about consent manufacturing, psychological operations, and how the media class sells war to an exhausted public under the banner of "truth."

🔍 In this breakdown: How modern propaganda works through selective truth, not lies What The New York Times chose to reveal — and what they carefully omitted Why the timing of these articles is not accidental, but strategic How public perception is managed to justify endless escalation.

If this made you uneasy, good. That feeling isn’t confusion—it’s recognition. You’ve been lied to, sold a version of reality tailored to serve the powerful. They call it “public relations.” We call it propaganda. And it’s everywhere—wrapped in headlines, baked into official statements, piped through your feed like oxygen.

But the spell breaks the moment you start to see it.

What can you do?

Dig into the archive: investigations, interviews, and surgical takedowns that show exactly how they bend your perception—and how you can snap YOUR lens back into focus, with practical tips from a behaviour analyst.

