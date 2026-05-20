Trump’s Attack On The Media

Donald Trump has declared war on the American press. Not metaphorically — operationally. His appointed regulator has threatened to strip television stations of their broadcast licences for covering an undeclared war in terms the administration dislikes. His Defense Secretary stood at a Pentagon podium and told assembled journalists what headlines to write. The Associated Press was removed from the White House briefing room. CBS paid $16 million to settle a lawsuit over a news interview. The BBC — a foreign public broadcaster — is fighting a $10 billion defamation suit that has already claimed the jobs of its director-general and head of news.

None of this has required a single court victory. No licence has been revoked. No editor has been arrested. No law has been broken. That is precisely the point — and it is what makes this moment more dangerous than the cruder attacks on press freedom that history more readily recognises.

What this piece argues — and documents, source by source — is that Trump’s war on the media is not an aberration. It is the most visible expression of something being built across Western governments simultaneously: a formal architecture for controlling information ecosystems, constructed in NATO military doctrine, in European Union foreign policy law, and in domestic counterterrorism frameworks, by administrations that agree on nothing else but have independently arrived at the same conclusion about who should decide what the public is allowed to believe.

The mechanisms differ. The logic is identical. And none of it requires a single journalist to be arrested to work.