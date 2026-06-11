Six weeks after I finished this video, the Guardian broke a story that changes how you watch movies on your preferred streaming platform.

You already know about the doctrine if you read my exposee’. You watched NATO describe, in its own words, an operation designed to “activate the subconscious processes” in the brains of civilians inside its own member states (thats YOU). You already know about the laws. The case files in my article: a Swiss colonel whose friends carry groceries to his door, a Berlin journalist who cannot legally be fed by a friend, a Swiss-Cameroonian commentator banned from her own continent. You know that when somebody refuses to comply, the bank account closes.

What was missing was the production layer. The part of the operation that reaches into your living room.

The Guardian found it.

In May, the paper revealed that NATO has been quietly running closed-door meetings with the screenwriters, directors, and producers of the films and television shows you watch and love. Three meetings so far. Los Angeles. Brussels. Paris. A fourth in London this month. The 2024 precursor was hosted at NATO headquarters by a Washington think tank and attended by the writers of Friends, Law & Order, and one of the comedies you probably had on in the background last weekend. They met the then-Secretary General. Three projects are already in development.

The military alliance that wrote the doctrine your subconscious is now operating under has begun briefing the people whose work shapes how you see the world. Privately. Under Chatham House rules. With its Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Hybrid Threats in the room.

My new article walks through what we know — every claim sourced, every meeting dated, every name on the record where the record permits it. It is the cultural-production layer of a war architecture you already have begun to understand.

Read it next week on my Substack.