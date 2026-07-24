"The Economic Hitman" is Back!

Somewhere in the conversation above, John Perkins reaches for Don Corleone. He is explaining how the United States keeps allies in line, and the analogy arrives without strain: I gave you ten thousand dollars for your daughter’s wedding, now you go break a man’s knee for me. The money was never the point. The obligation was the point. Perkins spent (part of) his working life installing that obligation in the balance sheets of countries, and he says the quiet thing clearly — debt is not about money, it is about who owes whom, and what that owing lets you demand later.

It is worth sitting with that after the video ends, because the mechanism he describes does not stop at the borders of Ukraine or the accounts of NATO members. It runs through the middle of an ordinary life, and it has been running there long enough that most people mistake it for weather.

Consider what a person in a wealthy country now carries. A mortgage that assumes forty years of uninterrupted employment. A degree bought with a loan that cannot be discharged in bankruptcy, secured against a labor market that no longer promises the job the degree was meant to open. A car financed, a phone financed, a sofa financed at zero percent for the first eighteen months. None of this is presented as a leash. It is presented as access, as the normal texture of a normal life, as the thing responsible adults do. And that is precisely the design Perkins keeps pointing at. The most effective debt is the kind the debtor experiences as freedom.

The economic hitman, in his telling, went into a country and arranged loans that could never realistically be repaid — loans large enough that when the bill came due, the creditor could ask for something else instead. A vote at the United Nations. A military base. A contract for an American firm. The debt was the instrument; the leverage was the product. Read his four pillars back through your own life and the fit is uncomfortable. Fear that you do not have enough. Anxiety that you will fall behind. Debt taken on to close the gap. And a population divided finely enough that no one turns to the person beside them and asks why they are all running on the same treadmill.

The behavioral piece is the part rarely said aloud. Fear and scarcity do their work below the level of argument. They arrive in the limbic system before the thinking brain is consulted, which is why a person can know, intellectually, that a purchase is unwise and reach for it anyway. An entire commercial apparatus exists to keep that lower circuit warm — the notification, the countdown timer, the small red badge, the sense that everyone else already has the thing you are still deciding about. By the time the neocortex is invited to weigh in, the decision has usually been made. Perkins built this at the scale of nations. It has since been retooled and sold back to the individual, one frictionless checkout at a time.

What makes the loyalty debt more durable than the financial kind is that it survives repayment. Perkins says the Republican Party believes it cannot win without Trump, and so it owes him regardless of what he does. The same architecture holds a citizen to a system that is visibly not serving them. You have put in the years. You have made the payments. You have accumulated a small stake — a pension, some equity, a position that took a decade to reach — and that stake is now hostage to the system’s continuation. To question the arrangement too loudly is to risk the little you have banked. So you don’t. You reflect privately, as Perkins says the anxious Americans do, and you do not act, and the not-acting is itself a form of the payment.

He offers, in the end, the shaman’s image of Pachamama twitching — the planet giving warning before it shrugs. It is a gentler note than the rest of the interview earns, and maybe a necessary one. But the harder point is the one buried in the Corleone story, and it deserves to be said without the softening. A debt you cannot see is one you cannot refuse. The first move in any escape Perkins describes, whether for an African nation or an indebted individual, is the same and it is unglamorous: name the obligation. Say out loud who you owe, and for what, and whether the thing you were given was ever worth the thing being asked of you now. Most people never do this, because the machinery is built so that the question never quite occurs to them. Perkins spent his career making sure it wouldn’t.

The volcano, he says, is twitching. So is the checkout page. They are closer relatives than they look.