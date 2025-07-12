How Europe Is Preparing for War

What if Europe’s biggest threat isn’t Moscow or Beijing—but Brussels?

In this investigative exposé, I unpack how unelected EU officials like Kaja Kallas and Ursula von der Leyen are dragging Europe into a two-front confrontation—with Russia in Ukraine and China in the Pacific—without any serious democratic debate, public mandate, or exit strategy.

I connect the dots between:

NATO’s dangerous new doctrine under Mark Rutte

The EU’s massive €900B rearmament spree

China’s July 2025 warning: “Russia must not lose Ukraine”

The quiet consolidation of power inside the Brussels technocracy

And the growing democratic backlash across Europe

🎯 This is not a news recap. This is a warning.

Europe is militarizing. Peace is no longer the default.

And you weren’t given a vote.

How Unelected Bureaucrats Are Steering Europe Toward a Two-Front Confrontation with Russia and China (full article):

Interview with Ex UK Diplomat Ian Proud:

European Council Decision CSFP 2025/966

China 2023:

US Ambassador Chas Freeman

