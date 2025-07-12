Thomas Karat’s Substack

Thomas Karat’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
5

How Europe Is Preparing for War

Unelected Elites Are Steering Us Toward Disaster
Thomas Karat's avatar
Thomas Karat
Jul 12, 2025
2
5
Share
Transcript

What if Europe’s biggest threat isn’t Moscow or Beijing—but Brussels?

In this investigative exposé, I unpack how unelected EU officials like Kaja Kallas and Ursula von der Leyen are dragging Europe into a two-front confrontation—with Russia in Ukraine and China in the Pacific—without any serious democratic debate, public mandate, or exit strategy.

I connect the dots between:

  • NATO’s dangerous new doctrine under Mark Rutte

  • The EU’s massive €900B rearmament spree

  • China’s July 2025 warning: “Russia must not lose Ukraine”

  • The quiet consolidation of power inside the Brussels technocracy

  • And the growing democratic backlash across Europe

🎯 This is not a news recap. This is a warning.
Europe is militarizing. Peace is no longer the default.
And you weren’t given a vote.

💣 The full 16,000-word article behind this video dives even deeper—into the backroom deals, the political psychology, and the catastrophic scenarios playing out now.

👉 Read it here:

How Unelected Bureaucrats Are Steering Europe Toward a Two-Front Confrontation with Russia and China

Thomas Karat and Ian Proud
·
Jul 10
How Unelected Bureaucrats Are Steering Europe Toward a Two-Front Confrontation with Russia and China

I’ve spent months tracing the fault-lines between Tallinn and Brussels, and what I’ve uncovered is not for the faint-hearted or the skimmer. In this report I will show how a once-obscure Estonian lawyer now shapes decisions that could pull Europe into simultaneous showdowns with

Read full story

Further Links:


How Unelected Bureaucrats Are Steering Europe Toward a Two-Front Confrontation with Russia and China (full article):
https://karat.substack.com/p/how-unelected-bureaucrats-are-steering

Interview with Ex UK Diplomat Ian Proud:

NATO Doorstep Statement:
https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/opinions_234074.htm?selectedLocale=en

Cognitive Warfare substack:
https://karat.substack.com/p/cognitive-warfare

Cognitive Warfare Youtube:

European Council Decision CSFP 2025/966
https://karat.substack.com/p/when-truth-becomes-treason

China 2023:
https://www.europarl.europa.eu/RegData/etudes/STUD/2022/739240/EPRS_STU(2022)739240_EN.pdf

US Ambassador Chas Freeman

🔔 Subscribe for more critical breakdowns of EU foreign policy, NATO doctrine, media deception, and geopolitical power plays the mainstream won’t touch.

#EUforeignpolicy #NATO #KajaKallas #TwoFrontWar #Ukraine #China #Brussels #MilitaryEscalation #EuropeAtWar #Geopolitics #NATO2025 #Taiwan #Russia

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Karat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture