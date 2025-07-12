How Europe Is Preparing for War

What if Europe’s biggest threat isn’t Moscow or Beijing—but Brussels?
In this investigative exposé, I unpack how unelected EU officials like Kaja Kallas and Ursula von der Leyen are dragging Europe into a two-front confrontation—with Russia in Ukraine and China in the Pacific—without any serious democratic debate, public mandate, or exit strategy.
I connect the dots between:
NATO’s dangerous new doctrine under Mark Rutte
The EU’s massive €900B rearmament spree
China’s July 2025 warning: “Russia must not lose Ukraine”
The quiet consolidation of power inside the Brussels technocracy
And the growing democratic backlash across Europe
🎯 This is not a news recap. This is a warning.
Europe is militarizing. Peace is no longer the default.
And you weren’t given a vote.
💣 The full 16,000-word article behind this video dives even deeper—into the backroom deals, the political psychology, and the catastrophic scenarios playing out now.
👉 Read it here:
Further Links:
How Unelected Bureaucrats Are Steering Europe Toward a Two-Front Confrontation with Russia and China (full article):
https://karat.substack.com/p/how-unelected-bureaucrats-are-steering
Interview with Ex UK Diplomat Ian Proud:
NATO Doorstep Statement:
https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/opinions_234074.htm?selectedLocale=en
Cognitive Warfare substack:
https://karat.substack.com/p/cognitive-warfare
Cognitive Warfare Youtube:
European Council Decision CSFP 2025/966
https://karat.substack.com/p/when-truth-becomes-treason
China 2023:
https://www.europarl.europa.eu/RegData/etudes/STUD/2022/739240/EPRS_STU(2022)739240_EN.pdf
US Ambassador Chas Freeman
🔔 Subscribe for more critical breakdowns of EU foreign policy, NATO doctrine, media deception, and geopolitical power plays the mainstream won’t touch.
#EUforeignpolicy #NATO #KajaKallas #TwoFrontWar #Ukraine #China #Brussels #MilitaryEscalation #EuropeAtWar #Geopolitics #NATO2025 #Taiwan #Russia
Share this post